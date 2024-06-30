  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Which Heavyweight fighters do you favor over Poatan? Would he be successful @ HW?

Aspinall
Blaydes
possibly Gane

but Poatan is dangerous against anyone
 
Anyone with good wrestling would beat Pereira. Pereira chin is pretty suspect if adensaya ko'd him a heavyweight can too.
 
All 3 minus Gane plus Blaydes gives him trouble fam

Real talks tho he can beat all of em wif di dark magic head kick but they all prolly take 'em down Aspinall might catch di sub cuz science says he ain't hit hard like at all 🤣 bros ok on di ground tho 🥋 Blaydes str8 up Donkey Kongs him IMHO fam no racist but my guy have Gane snorin' fi certain 😴 Jones decisions him he a old head he seen it all fam 🗣️📠
 
Last edited:
TS hates Alex but the reality is, Jiri had his chance twice against Alex and got finished twice.
 
How about he fight Ankalaev before we start talking about HW? Or fight any decent wrestler, really.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Young Calf Kick
So when is this Heavyweight title situation gonna be resolved?
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
2K
mjfan23
mjfan23

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,721
Messages
55,780,020
Members
174,929
Latest member
JetKinen

Share this page

Back
Top