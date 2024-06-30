Which Heavyweight fighters do you favor over Poatan? Would he be successful @ HW?

All 3 minus Gane plus Blaydes gives him trouble famReal talks tho he can beat all of em wif di dark magic head kick but they all prolly take 'em down Aspinall might catch di sub cuz science says he ain't hit hard like at allbros ok on di ground thoBlaydes str8 up Donkey Kongs him IMHO fam no racist but my guy have Gane snorin' fi certainJones decisions him he a old head he seen it all fam