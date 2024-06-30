Which Heavyweight fighters do you favor over Poatan? Would he be successful @ HW?

AldoStillGoat
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2016
- Messages
- 4,063
- Reaction score
- 9,542
I have doubts about him moving up. I don't think he can beat Jones, Aspinall or Gane. These guys are just too big and skillful for him to overcome.
Time to go to sleep mate, we get it you hate Alex jizzz
Didn’t you just make a thread saying you were done here?I have doubts about him moving up. I don't think he can beat Jones, Aspinall or Gane. These guys are just too big and skillful for him to overcome.
I have no doubt he could beat Gane.
You cant really trust anything he saysDidn’t you just make a thread saying you were done here?
You cant really trust anything he says
he has a pro aldo SN but sucks Conor off one min and then trashes him the next.
If the mods didnt warn you there would be 5 threads started by you about eagles mma raid and conor tweetsNever done that. You must have the wrong guy.
If the mods didnt warn you there would be 5 threads started by you about eagles mma raid and conor tweets
Not prime fedor or cro cop… werdum 50/50Pereira beats an heavyweight that ever existed, past or present.
How about he fight Ankalaev before we start talking about HW? Or fight any decent wrestler, really.