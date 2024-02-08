Movies Which group of actors is the most talented bunch? (The Finals)

Which group of actors is the most talented bunch?

Continuation to this thread.

forums.sherdog.com

Movies - Which group of actors is the most talented bunch?

In terms of acting ability. Btw the reason I grouped them the way I did is because of their acting generation. Their group represent the generation of that time. 1st. Laurence Olivier - 1907 Jimmy Stewart - 1908 Henry Fonda - 1905 Spencer Tracy - 1900 Humphrey Bogart - 1899 2nd. Philip...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

1st.

Marlon Brando - 1924
Anthony Hopkins - 1937
Robert De Niro - 1943
Al Pacino - 1940
Jack Nicholson - 1937

2nd.

Daniel Day-Lewis - 1957
Gary Oldman - 1958
Tom Hanks - 1956
Denzel Washington - 1954
Sean Penn - 1960


Please vote, thank you.

