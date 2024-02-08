MXZT
Continuation to this thread.
1st.
Marlon Brando - 1924
Anthony Hopkins - 1937
Robert De Niro - 1943
Al Pacino - 1940
Jack Nicholson - 1937
2nd.
Daniel Day-Lewis - 1957
Gary Oldman - 1958
Tom Hanks - 1956
Denzel Washington - 1954
Sean Penn - 1960
Please vote, thank you.
Movies - Which group of actors is the most talented bunch?
In terms of acting ability. Btw the reason I grouped them the way I did is because of their acting generation. Their group represent the generation of that time. 1st. Laurence Olivier - 1907 Jimmy Stewart - 1908 Henry Fonda - 1905 Spencer Tracy - 1900 Humphrey Bogart - 1899 2nd. Philip...
forums.sherdog.com
@TCE @Mr. Shickadance @yamahacrasher @El Che @CyberRubberDuck @Thrawn33 @ThinkGreen @Rob Battisti @pv3Hpv3p @PG29 red0 Jr @Texan6533 @Rawex @Zer @SCTwins
@Dr Curtis Love @ripsta619 @Staph infection @Fox by the Sea @Kryptt @Streeter @Simple Southerner @Two Crows @Flower2dPeople @blaseblase @Wilmer Digreux @Cyrano200
@Spam On Rye @SKYNET @Ima5starman @Quadtavius Tuck @Joe_Armstrong @Adamant @MDoza @Sonny Qc @roman510 @cowboyjunkie @Sano @-sin- @Bonos @HardBoiled
@TheNinja @dc007 @Gomi1977 @cmw43 @moreorless87 @ChickenBrother @The Solid Man @gspieler @Brother Numsi @Reign Supreme @Papasmurf45619 @Phlogiston @Tatra
@Osculater @The J0ker @KingstonTX @MuayThaiSteve79 @Hart Break Kick 97 @666
