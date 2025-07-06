Which GOAT will Ilia replace on the MMA Mt Rushmore??

DiazSlap
Fedor? No, 10 years virtually undefeated…subs/KO’s all around during his reign.
GSP? No, aside from the Matt Serra disaster, GSP dominated all the top guys from his era.
Jones? No, love him or hate him, JJ is UNDEFEATED and wrecked/humiliated all of his contemporaries.
Anderson? I think Topuria can boot Anderson off the mountain eventually. Anderson whooped up on Rich Franklin and weight-cut older versions of Hendo and Vitor.
Who would you pick to be replaced by Topuria??
