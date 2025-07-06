Which GOAT will Ilia replace on the MMA Mt Rushmore??

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
1,923
Reaction score
3,600
Fedor? No, 10 years virtually undefeated…subs/KO’s all around during his reign.

GSP? No, aside from the Matt Serra disaster, GSP dominated all the top guys from his era.

Jones? No, love him or hate him, JJ is UNDEFEATED and wrecked/humiliated all of his contemporaries.

Anderson? I think Topuria can boot Anderson off the mountain eventually. Anderson whooped up on Rich Franklin and weight-cut older versions of Hendo and Vitor.

Who would you pick to be replaced by Topuria??
 
Love me some Ilia man, but with all due respect he's nowhere near the MMA Mt Rushmore right now. He's nowhere near the legend status just yet, he's only just begun.
 
KO Shotz said:
Love me some Ilia man, but with all due respect he's nowhere near the MMA Mt Rushmore right now. He's nowhere near the legend status just yet, he's only just begun.
Click to expand...
He is gaining quick man.

Nevermind, just saw your AV…

<6>
 
DiazSlap said:
He is gaining quick man.

Nevermind, just saw your AV…

<6>
Click to expand...
lol

Don't get me wrong, Ilia is now the face of the UFC & is gaining impressive accomplishments quickly, but he is not in the same convo as Anderson, Fedor, GSP, Jon Jones, or Mighty Mouse as of right now.
 
how many title wins does anderson have?
and how many wins does illia needs to surpass that?
when you have unbeaten streak like andy with title defenses its really hard carrying that around
 
KO Shotz said:
lol

Don't get me wrong, Ilia is now the face of the UFC & is gaining impressive accomplishments quickly, but he is not in the same convo as Anderson, Fedor, GSP, Jon Jones, or Mighty Mouse as of right now.
Click to expand...
I get what you are saying brother but do not mention the little mouse in this discussion.

Save him for WMMA threads.
 
Georgian manlet maybe enters top 300 with a few more wins.
 
orca said:
how many title wins does anderson have?
and how many wins does illia needs to surpass that?
when you have unbeaten streak like andy with title defenses its really hard carrying that around
Click to expand...
Sorry, this does not fly…defenses versus Patrick Cote, Thales whatever his name was are not on the level of the guys Topuria has been knocking unconscious.
 
Too early but anything is possible. People forget Topuria is still only 28, Silva didn't even debut in the UFC until he was 31.
 
You guys have an obession with comparisons. You must be very sad in real life.

Lets just enjoy Topuria era. Time and incel nerds on the internet will judge him. Who the fuck cares?
 
Topuria's going to have to step up his fight activity and continue his streak to knock off any of the guys. But even if he does get close, and manages to beat Islam at WW as champ to be first 3 weight champ. I'd vote Fedor off sadly.
 
How about we wait till he wins another 8-10 fights in a row and then we can talk.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
You guys have an obession with comparisons. You must be very sad in real life.

Lets just enjoy Topuria era. Time and incel nerds on the internet will judge him. Who the fuck cares?
Click to expand...
You have a very negative energy angry Sal…what kind of life do you have to just to pop up spewing hate?

<seedat>
 
Tweak896 said:
Topuria's going to have to step up his fight activity and continue his streak to knock off any of the guys. But even if he does get close, and manages to beat Islam at WW as champ to be first 3 weight champ. I'd vote Fedor off sadly.
Click to expand...
<cruzshake>
 
DiazSlap said:
<cruzshake>
Click to expand...
Silva is everyone's choice, but he's my #1 or 2. Controversial here, I know. My first MMA fight was watching Fedor/Sylvia live, so I'm a hardcore Fedor fan and he got me into the sport too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,358
Messages
57,525,272
Members
175,737
Latest member
Fulgidbool

Share this page

Back
Top