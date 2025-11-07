  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Which gas station do you tend to go to the most?

Since I live in Canada, I go to Petro Canada most of the time.

a-new-look.jpg
 
The one several miles down the road.
 
Sunoco. One in my town is owned by a father and son. Good people. It's full service too. He cleans the windows while you wait, and one time he pointed out my tire being low and came back out with a portable electric air compressor and filled it up for no extra cost. Guy charges around 10 cents more a gallon than the other stations in town, but I appreciate the service he offers and will always go there if I can.
 
The line is too brutal at my local costco my city has like 500,000 people.
I have 2 Costcos I go to. One in a suburb type area. That one has only 12 pumps and its busy as shit. But even that one usually I can find a line that has at most 4 cars waiting since im willing to do opposite side pump.

The other one is on the way from the airport and it has 24 pumps. I never have had to wait at that one. Guess I'm lucky
 
I don't even notice anymore it is all about how close I am to the gas station. The convenience of location. they all F us over here in L.A county.
This is me. On top of that I don't really care about the price difference since it's all so cheap now in my area. I'm not going out of my way to save $2-3 filling up.
 
Mavericks & Buc-ees

Honorable mention is Quiktrip because they have an actual DEF pump & nozzle instead of the dumb ass jugs.
 
