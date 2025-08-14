  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Which friend would win?

Pequeño Corey

Pequeño Corey

Khabib vs Islam @LW
Glover vs Poatan @LHE
Aljo vs Merab @BW
Wand vs Shogun @LHW
Cain vs DC @HW
Ozzy vs Usman@MW

Prime for prime.

I got Beeb, Glover, Merab, Shotgun, Jizzy, and Cain.
 
Khalabib
Alexander Pepera
Me-rub
Wand Shogun
Kane
Ozzy Marty
 
cain DC would have been insane. too bad we never got to see that one.
 
The idea of them all fighting each other makes me sick to my stomach, but:
Khabib
Poatan
Merab
Shogun
Izzy
It's tough with Cain and DC. DC was a beast in Strikeforce at HW. But Cain was always the one who was better at hiding his emotions. So I'll say Cain.
 
