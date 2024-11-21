Which food with no consequence??!!

We all know that some foods are so bad for you, whether it’s chips, sugar, food colouring, fries, etc. Rice in certain countries can also lead to obesity. But in China, and other oriental ppl country, they have the genetic gene where they can eat bowls and bowls of rice and not get obese. But in western countries people assume rice is healthy but they can’t stop gaining weight from it.



So for all you health and nutrition junkies, what is the one food you would pick if you could eat it without having any bad health effects from??



For me personally, I’m torn between chips and ice cream. Man, I can eat that stuff all day everyday if there was nothing wrong with it. And man, I don’t mean eat it in moderation. I mean I could just live off of it if it was healthy for me and not bad.