It looks like yesterday produced a pretty solid fight night, just wondering which fights I should go back and catch (I love technical fights, especially ground fights)?

Thanks in advance, this weekend is super busy for me and I probably won't be able to respond in the thread today.
 
I decided to task ChatGPT with your request. My initial prompt was "Which fights should I watch from the Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo UFC event a few hours ago?"

The response contains spoilers. You have been warned.

From last night’s UFC event featuring Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, here are the fights you should consider watching:

1. Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo - The main event showcased Yan’s dominant striking and tactical brilliance against Figueiredo’s pressure in his bantamweight debut .

2. Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg - A high-paced light heavyweight clash ending in a unanimous decision for Oezdemir .

3. Ming Shi vs. Xiaocan Feng - A spectacular third-round head-kick KO in the strawweight division .

4. Mingyang Zhang vs. Osman Diaz - A quick TKO via elbows and punches in the first round .

These fights stood out for their high-level skills and dramatic moments.
Last edited:
All the prelims minus the last one
Main card was pretty good, ulberg fight was kind of boring
Bantamweight debut ?
 
It's crap isn't it. The amount of people that utilise ChatGPT at my work and don't realise it spits out shit most of the time is very high.
I find it funny that people still don't understand the difference between an LLM, even advanced as this, and what an "AI" is in their head. Lawyer up in Colorado got fired and disbarred for using it as it was referencing cases that it would make up on the spot.

"Nah, you're legally right, look at the case U.S. v Pooppenfarter & co."
 
Couldn’t watch live. I was hoping for some big KO’s for Cong and Ulberg.
 
The whole main card is worth watching except for Co-main that you could skip. As for Prelims I didn't tune into them but if they were all anything close like the fight with Shi Ming then I'd say watch it too.
 
