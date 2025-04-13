Which Fighting Nerd will be the first to get a strap?

P

prime_lobov

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 5, 2024
Messages
341
Reaction score
574
Caio is probably the closest right now, but I think Prates would have the easiest time beating the current champ. 170 has an extremely weak champ compared to 185, where Dricus is underrated.

Jean Silva and Ruffy have a potential longer road because of their deeper divisions.
 
They prolly all own strap on's, but that's none of my business.
 
I’d take Jean Silva over Volk right now.

Ruffy is cooked in a deep division…

Caio has a good chance of beating DDP, he’s cleaner, just as disciplined, and understands the point fighting game.

I think Belal is ripe for the picking… if JDM doesn’t get him then Prates has a good chance of doing so.
 
Michal Oleksiejczuk. You will see what happens when you combine elite polish genetics with brazilian fighting knowledge, just watch.
 
I can see Jean Silva getting the first crack at Volk.

Who else is there? Murphy or Evoloev? Neither have any hype.
 
Silva looked good. I think he has one more fight before a title shot. They need to get Ortega out of the top 5.
 
I think it's wrong to label Belal an extremely weak champ. He's a stylistic nightmare for a lot of guys, including his next opponent. Despite of what you think about his fights or his style.
 
biscuitsbrah said:
I think it’d be a sick fight
Click to expand...
Maybe so, but I don't think he has the chin for that.

Besides it'd be better to use Pico to take out one of those boring guys, Murphy or Evoloev, who are not KO threats to him. He has the style to beat them both.
 
Silva and Ruffy are the best two. Things like champ, contenders, match-up with who the champ is right now all factor in. I think DDP soundly beats Caio. Not sure if DDP will be champ when Caio gets a crack. Can see Caio drowning Khamzat though. Who knows who will be champ when Caio gets his opportunity . Belal has legit shot to be at Carlos, because he wins fight she just shouldn't. Think Shavkat gets that belt though and Islam may jump up. Seems like line for him.

Ruffy beats everyone except maybe Islam and Ilia right now, just LW seems to have more politics than anyone and guys like to sit on their rank. I think he can beat Islam is he can keep it on the feet, that's tough. Don't know if Ruffy beats Ilia. Can see Ilia winning or losing that one. Jean beats everyone at FW right now. Would have only taken Ilia over him. Ilia beats Volk if they fight right now, Silva beats Movsar, Silva beats Yair.

Would say maybe Silva.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Gabe
All 4 Members of the Fighting Nerds Look Like They are Going to be Future Champs
Replies
18
Views
459
HHJ
HHJ
A
Islam will probably lose to Arman at UFC 311...
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
6K
King in the North
King in the North
tryfi
UFC Fights to make after Moreno vs Albazi :
Replies
4
Views
427
tryfi
tryfi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,434
Messages
57,163,779
Members
175,558
Latest member
Aliufc

Share this page

Back
Top