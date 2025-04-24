Which fighters have you found yourself emotionally invested in????

We all have 'em.
Fighter's we feel connected to for one reason or another.
Who are some of yours and why?

For me early on it was Randy. He just seemed to represent all that was "good" in the early 2000's.
Fedor seemed indestructible for a moment and I got caught up in the hysteria. Watching him lose to Werdum and Silva was devastating
Cain's demeanor and the fact that he smashed big boy Brock (who I hated) made me a fan for life. Another Werdum loss that was heartbreaking.
Conor. I know, I know. He turned into a huge shitbag. There was a moment in time tho (2014-2018) when I was a true believer. What happened to that guy????
 
Nope, none. I just like good fights.

There have been plenty of fighters that I've enjoyed watching over the years but getting emotionally invested in strangers that you've never met, just seems weird to me.
 
I was the most invested with Conor vs Diaz 1. Around the Aldo fight I started to dislike Conor because he started to believe in himself too much and his confidence turned into arrogance. I always liked the Diaz brothers. So I was jumping in front of he screen at around 6am here when Diaz made him tap.
 
Dan Severn, because I knew about him before I ever watched UFC, I had seen some of his wrestling matches and he was amazing, especially when he would do wrestling tournaments in Russia, Bulgaria and Turkey and take everyone to school. I knew when he came to UFC that he would get the belt because his wrestling was unstoppable and no one would be close to his skill level. Little did I know he would go on to have over 100 wins in MMA, after a long career of thousands upon thousands of wrestling matches all over the world.

Shogun, because I just loved his style, I saw his debut in Pride and he was so fun to watch and he was violent, and he always let go and went for it, I became a big fan and I also liked the fact that he was super respectful and if someone said something insulting to him that he would never reply with insults back. He is classy.

Jim Miller, I met him at UFC Fan Expo in 2014 and he was such a cool cat, really nice guy, I met some fighters before and most of them are very generic and quick, just short answers, but Jim was totally different, he was so chatty and asked you a lot of questions, he will talk to you about anything, not just fighting. He is a good guy. Always rooted for him big time after 2014

Fedor, because the guy was an amazing fighter and so humble, he was must watch and he had that aura. I remember seeing Fedor fight against Kerry Schall before Fedor was ever in Pride and I thought this guy looks really nervous and scared and out of shape, he looked chubby and very nervous. Kerry later went on to fight in UFC and I thought he will beat this chubby nervous guy... LMAO little did I know!!!!, Fedor beat him so easily and quickly lol, I couldn't believe how fast he was, his hand speed was like a top level WW fighter. I was so impressed. Then he went on to have an amazing career.
 
Not being emotionally invested is pussy shit.


Go hard or go home. Lukewarm ass ninjas.
 
Not sure if you're joking or not. Maybe both. But I actually believe this.
Believe in something.
I am definitely not joking. Screaming at the TV is the only way to do it. That's how you become a fan for life
 
Jiri is the only one these days

Back in the day I would get into it!

Hendo, Chuck, Hughes, Lauzon to name a few…..
 
Active
Aldo
DuBronx
Dricus
Paddy is growing on me (he is beginning to earn)

Inactive
Condit
Cowboy
Lyoto
Faber
Chael


Have and had a huge bias for those guys....
 
Active fighters: Fight Nerds, Sean Omalley, and lately Merab lol

Previously - Fedor, Shogun, TJ Dillashaw, Mighty Mouse, Robbie Lawler, Machida
 
Gsp and arlovski when I was younger and really cared a lot.
Now though merab, ddp is probably my favorite and Alex.
 
Fights are way more entertaining for me when I see a fighter I can't stand get KTFO'd or put to sleep rather than a fighter I like getting the win.

