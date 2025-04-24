Which fighters have you found yourself emotionally invested in????

Dan Severn, because I knew about him before I ever watched UFC, I had seen some of his wrestling matches and he was amazing, especially when he would do wrestling tournaments in Russia, Bulgaria and Turkey and take everyone to school. I knew when he came to UFC that he would get the belt because his wrestling was unstoppable and no one would be close to his skill level. Little did I know he would go on to have over 100 wins in MMA, after a long career of thousands upon thousands of wrestling matches all over the world.



Shogun, because I just loved his style, I saw his debut in Pride and he was so fun to watch and he was violent, and he always let go and went for it, I became a big fan and I also liked the fact that he was super respectful and if someone said something insulting to him that he would never reply with insults back. He is classy.



Jim Miller, I met him at UFC Fan Expo in 2014 and he was such a cool cat, really nice guy, I met some fighters before and most of them are very generic and quick, just short answers, but Jim was totally different, he was so chatty and asked you a lot of questions, he will talk to you about anything, not just fighting. He is a good guy. Always rooted for him big time after 2014



Fedor, because the guy was an amazing fighter and so humble, he was must watch and he had that aura. I remember seeing Fedor fight against Kerry Schall before Fedor was ever in Pride and I thought this guy looks really nervous and scared and out of shape, he looked chubby and very nervous. Kerry later went on to fight in UFC and I thought he will beat this chubby nervous guy... LMAO little did I know!!!!, Fedor beat him so easily and quickly lol, I couldn't believe how fast he was, his hand speed was like a top level WW fighter. I was so impressed. Then he went on to have an amazing career.