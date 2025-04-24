Which fighters have you found yourself emotionally invested in????

Lionheart7167
We all have 'em.
Fighter's we feel connected to for one reason or another.
Who are some of yours and why?
For me early on it was Randy. He just seemed to represent all that was "good" in the early 2000's.
Fedor seemed indestructible for a moment and I got caught up in the hysteria. Watching him lose to Werdum and Silva was devastating
Cain's demeanor and the fact that he smashed big boy Brock (who I hated) made me a fan for life. Another Werdum loss that was heartbreaking.
Conor. I know, I know. He turned into a huge shitbag. There was a moment in time tho (2014-2018) when I was a true believer. What happened to that guy????
