Which fighters do you share a birthday with?

Jorge Masvidal... And the UFC itself

That's right - The first UFC event ever (and thus the birth of the entire organization) was on my birthday. How 'bout that
 
Macos Ruas, Tito Ortiz and Chuck Norris. Funny thing is I have a big head too like tito but probably not as big lol. So we got that in common too.
 
Chris "Big Boy" Jensen.

My birthday is littered with people without Wiki entries.

<DCrying>
 
Bunch of guys with this avatar...:(

missing.png
 
Last edited:
Several

Most notable being:

Pete Williams

And

Khabib’s Arona
 
Anderson Silva.


And some other small Brazilian fighter who I can’t think of atm
 
June 27th...literally not a single fighter that anyone has heard of lol.
 
Born on the same day as Dominic Sumner and John Castaneda

Also Gerald Meerscheart is same day a bit older
 
