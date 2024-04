Which fighters do you guys want to see win at UFC 300?

UFC 300 revised lineup (the way I’d choose)







MAIN CARD:



Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill (winner Hill) I am 50/50 on this fight



Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan (winner Weili) I don’t care who wins



Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway (winner Gaethje) I am 50/50 on this fight



Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan (winner Arman) I want Charles to win



Jiří Procházka vs Aleksandar Rakic (winner Rakic) I’d prefer for Jiri to win











PRELIMS:



Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling (winner Kattar) I want Aljo to win



Bobby Green vs Jim Miller (winner Green) I want Jim Miller to win



Renato Moicano vs Jalin Turner (winner Turner) I want Moicano to win



Cody Garbrandt vs Deiveson Figueiredo (winner Garbrandt) I want Deiveson to win.







EARLY PRELIMS:



Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage (winner Bo) I want Bo to win.



Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison (winner Kayla) is rather Holm win.



Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes (winner Lopes) I want Lopes to wim



Jéssica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez (winner Rodriguez) I don’t care. I just don’t want a boring fight.