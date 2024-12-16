Which fighter would be the best/worst roommate?

Living with Conor McGregor would probably be some fun with the yachts and cocaine and all that. but I’m thinking he would probably be unnecessarily aggressive if I left the toilet seat up or something.

Alex Pereira would probably make me laugh all the time. But the language barrier would be an issue.

And I kind of feel like Adesanya would just stare at me all night while I slept.
 
Chris Leben might piss on my bed

Volk would cook me a nice country breakfast.
 
Worst would be Jon. I'm too pretty to be left alone in a room with Jon. Best would be Tom to protect me from Jon.
 
Not Nathan Diaz.

Everytime you tell him its your turn to clean the room, he would just flip you the bird and walk out and probably throw an empty water bottle at you
 
