Which fighter would be the best/worst roommate?

Randy Fandy Fo Fanders
I’m gonna take my pants off and kick your ass.
Living with Conor McGregor would probably be some fun with the yachts and cocaine and all that. but I’m thinking he would probably be unnecessarily aggressive if I left the toilet seat up or something.
Alex Pereira would probably make me laugh all the time. But the language barrier would be an issue.
And I kind of feel like Adesanya would just stare at me all night while I slept.
