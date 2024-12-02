Which fighter was (is) hardest to submit ever?

Gregoire1

Gregoire1

дезоксерибонулеиновая кислота
@purple
Joined
Jan 8, 2015
Messages
2,193
Reaction score
849
Hardest I mean: getting in the position of attempt + actually finish submission. For example Chimaev was never in danger, Stipe OTOH was attempted, but nearly impossible to submit...
Some candidates: Stipe, Volk, Jones, DC, Chimaev, Khabib, Werdum, Islam, Oleinik, Ngannou, Burns, Jacare, Palhares, Weidman, Rockhold...
 
Well, if we're going by folklore and the sorts, the only reason Vitor didn't submit Jones was that he didn't wanna break his arm and hence let go of the arm.
 
b1f968f8-1ea5-11ec-897a-4119d31a6faa_image_hires_181311.jpg
 
killakillakilla said:
Jose Aldo- hasn’t been submitted since he was an amateur in 2005 and that was the only sub on record. Held the FW belt in both WEC and UFC from 2009 to 2016.
Click to expand...
IIRC he was a teenager when that fight happened, about ~18-19 yrs old. Insane how long he's fought at the highest level.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

tryfi
UFC fights to make after UFC 304 Edwards vs Muhammad 2
Replies
1
Views
595
Shadey1
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,639
Messages
56,597,236
Members
175,300
Latest member
Bigsexy1984

Share this page

Back
Top