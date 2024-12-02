Which fighter was (is) hardest to submit ever?

Gregoire1
дезоксерибонулеиновая кислота
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2015
- Messages
- 2,193
- Reaction score
- 849
Hardest I mean: getting in the position of attempt + actually finish submission. For example Chimaev was never in danger, Stipe OTOH was attempted, but nearly impossible to submit...
Some candidates: Stipe, Volk, Jones, DC, Chimaev, Khabib, Werdum, Islam, Oleinik, Ngannou, Burns, Jacare, Palhares, Weidman, Rockhold...
Some candidates: Stipe, Volk, Jones, DC, Chimaev, Khabib, Werdum, Islam, Oleinik, Ngannou, Burns, Jacare, Palhares, Weidman, Rockhold...