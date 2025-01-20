  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Which fighter popularized calf kicks?

Changed the sport significantly in such a recent period of time. Who was the fighter who popularized them?
 
Poirier said that Jim Miller is the one who inspired him because in their fight he threw them and Poirier felt it
 
SPooderMan said:
He was one of the first to use them, but that fight was in 2012. It wasn't until the last few years calf kicks became prolific; which fighter inspired this?
Takes a while for things to catch on. But I think Benson was the guy that basically got the ball rolling.
 
Primus stopped chandler I think with them. I was shocked he won and after that I started paying attention more.
 
Elegant said:
Gaethje
Hard no, Gaethje is a famous leg kicker, he aimed higher though.
Sometimes landing like 40 and still getting knocked out. This wouldn't have happened with calf kicks.
 
Bendo is the first person I noticed that specifically targeted that area.
 
