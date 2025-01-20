Which fighter popularized calf kicks?

SPooderMan
Changed the sport significantly in such a recent period of time. Who was the fighter who popularized them?
He was one of the first to use them, but that fight was in 2012. It wasn't until the last few years calf kicks became prolific; which fighter inspired this?Probably Bendo in his fight with Nate Diaz
Takes a while for things to catch on. But I think Benson was the guy that basically got the ball rolling.He was one of the first to use them, but that fight was in 2012. It wasn't until the last few years calf kicks became prolific; which fighter inspired this?
Gaethje