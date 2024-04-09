Which fighter is the UFC pulling for the most on 300 ?

Bo Nickal vs Brundage -- blatantly obvious.

Hill vs Pereira -- i think the UFC really wants Pereira to win due to PPV numbers and continuing the beef with adesanya. Hill doesn't have much marketability.

Charles vs Arman -- company probably wants to move Arman up and build a story line against Islam. He speaks english and is marketable.



I think they could care less with what happens between Zhang and Xiaonan. Both will cater to the chinese market.

Gaethje vs Holloway -- probably a win for the ufc either way. they want to keep max in the limelight and he likes to stay active. but gaethje also sells due to his style of fighting.