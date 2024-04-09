Which fighter is the UFC pulling for the most on 300 ?

Bo Nickal vs Brundage -- blatantly obvious.
Hill vs Pereira -- i think the UFC really wants Pereira to win due to PPV numbers and continuing the beef with adesanya. Hill doesn't have much marketability.
Charles vs Arman -- company probably wants to move Arman up and build a story line against Islam. He speaks english and is marketable.
I think they could care less with what happens between Zhang and Xiaonan. Both will cater to the chinese market.
Gaethje vs Holloway -- probably a win for the ufc either way. they want to keep max in the limelight and he likes to stay active. but gaethje also sells due to his style of fighting.
Hill vs Pereira -- i think the UFC really wants Pereira to win due to PPV numbers and continuing the beef with adesanya. Hill doesn't have much marketability.
Charles vs Arman -- company probably wants to move Arman up and build a story line against Islam. He speaks english and is marketable.
I think they could care less with what happens between Zhang and Xiaonan. Both will cater to the chinese market.
Gaethje vs Holloway -- probably a win for the ufc either way. they want to keep max in the limelight and he likes to stay active. but gaethje also sells due to his style of fighting.