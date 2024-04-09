Which fighter is the UFC pulling for the most on 300 ?

Bo Nickal vs Brundage -- blatantly obvious.
Hill vs Pereira -- i think the UFC really wants Pereira to win due to PPV numbers and continuing the beef with adesanya. Hill doesn't have much marketability.
Charles vs Arman -- company probably wants to move Arman up and build a story line against Islam. He speaks english and is marketable.

I think they could care less with what happens between Zhang and Xiaonan. Both will cater to the chinese market.
Gaethje vs Holloway -- probably a win for the ufc either way. they want to keep max in the limelight and he likes to stay active. but gaethje also sells due to his style of fighting.
 
The UFC is pulling for the ones that seem more marketable/have bigger potential.

No shit.
 
The UFC is pulling for the ones that seem more marketable/have bigger potential.

No shit.
there's still some matchups that he could of made happen that would of made more impact/money. he could of thrown a WW title fight in there too even if it would be dry between Leon and Belaal.

him finally boxing tito would do well too lmao
 
Kayla, Bo, & to a lesser extent Jiri & Kattar.

I don't think any of the other outcomes matter too much to them.
 
Not sure about Arman just because he speaks english. Charles is one of the most popular fighters and by far. You will see when they announce his name at the cage

Both Charles and Alex are very popular and can't speak english it's all because of how they fight. Sure speaking english helps but it's not necessary. This is not pro wrestling
 
Kayla, Bo, & to a lesser extent Jiri & Kattar.

I don't think any of the other outcomes matter too much to them.
Oh yeah i forgot about Kayla. Dana is going to be super pissed if his newly signed wmma star loses to 42 year old Holm.
 
Bo, Chatles,Justin, Alex, Kayla, Kattar, Jiri. In order
 
Nothing would make me happier than Bo Nikal getting VIOLENTLY KO'D. like, "need to ban it from reply" level KO

Just as A fuck you to the UFC for putting that garbage on a ppv.
 
