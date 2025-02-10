  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Which fighter has the greater ability to cover distance better, DDP or KKF?

DDP covers distance by exploding into strikes with his length and suprising most opponents.
KKF moves like lightning in the octagon and covers distance at a blinding speed that most photographers couldn't catch on camera. Opponents have been surprised by this.

So who covers distance better?
 
_47PKZ.gif


is it MVP?

I haven't watched enough of KKF to comment, really. But wanted to bump your thread ;)
 
Do you actually care or did you just want to type the abbreviations
 
Probably Kai Kara France. Lunging in with power punches is the only thing he does well, and it's harder to do that against flyweights than middle weights. DDP gets punished a lot of the times he lunges in, but he is way more versatile in his attacks so it doesn't amount to much.
 
why did you bother to type that when you already knew the answer?
You attention seeking whore times 2. since I always wants to be in it too.
 
