Which fighter had the most gifted title shot? (MMA)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 35,440
- Reaction score
- 48,022
I'm going to say Brock Lesnar with a 2-1 record and given the opportunity to fight for the belt.
If it wasn't for Lesnar recognition in pro wrestling, he would never have been given that gift.
I don't recall anyone else getting a title shot with only 3 fights in their MMA career.
Who's your choice?
If it wasn't for Lesnar recognition in pro wrestling, he would never have been given that gift.
I don't recall anyone else getting a title shot with only 3 fights in their MMA career.
Who's your choice?