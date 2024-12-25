Which fighter had the most gifted title shot? (MMA)

Was Brock Lesnar given a gifted opportunity to fight for the HW title against Couture?

  • Total voters
    5
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
35,440
Reaction score
48,022
I'm going to say Brock Lesnar with a 2-1 record and given the opportunity to fight for the belt.

If it wasn't for Lesnar recognition in pro wrestling, he would never have been given that gift.

I don't recall anyone else getting a title shot with only 3 fights in their MMA career.

Who's your choice?

hq720.jpg
 
Randy had a few; but we love him so🖕🏽
<3>
 
That lw guy khabib who retired at like 24, he got title shot by beating some guy on my level
 
Randy Courure he had several underserved ones. He got several coming off of losses and got one by beating the great Mike Van Arsdale.
 
Chael vs. Jones should really be with no competition here, if we disregard Joe Soto etc.

There's "undeserved but at the right place at the right time", there's "marketing favourites"

Ans there's Chael F'n Sonnen with LHW resume of... well, in UFC he lost to Sorbal. 10 or so years before shot at Jones.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,199
Messages
56,697,548
Members
175,358
Latest member
Vaidas Jagelavičius

Share this page

Back
Top