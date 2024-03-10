Which fighter from the main card had the most impressive win performance?

Aside from JDM, who got the late finish, all others were decisions, so you have to go with Poirier, who was never in any real trouble, let his highly rated opponent burn out and easily took him out.



O'Malley cruised vs Vera for the most part but that was meant to be a gimme, plus he got Nate Diazed at the final buzzer.

JDM looked great but Burns showed holes in his grappling, wrestling-wise and had him in bad positions a couple of times.

Yan also looked great, improved even, but Song made it very competitive.

MVP once again looked like the one-trick pony that he is.