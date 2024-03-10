Which fighter from the main card had the most impressive win performance?

Davidjacksonjones
Black Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jan 23, 2023
- Messages
- 5,453
- Reaction score
- 31,976
Well done to all the fighters tonight, win or lose, they put on a show
If you had to pick the most impressive performance from tonight's main card, who would it be?
Hard to pick for me, Sean O'Malley picking Vera apart for 5 rounds was pretty impressive, JDM surviving on the ground against a BJJ black belt and ADCC world champion, and then TKOing him was crazy too, it was also an 11th ranked fighter against a 4th rank fighter.. Poirier survived a brutal onslaught against a young hungry lion and finished him off. MVP showed his insane striking ability and Petr Yan put on a great performance too.
My pick would be between O'Malley and JDM for most impressive performance on tonight's main card
If you had to pick the most impressive performance from tonight's main card, who would it be?
Hard to pick for me, Sean O'Malley picking Vera apart for 5 rounds was pretty impressive, JDM surviving on the ground against a BJJ black belt and ADCC world champion, and then TKOing him was crazy too, it was also an 11th ranked fighter against a 4th rank fighter.. Poirier survived a brutal onslaught against a young hungry lion and finished him off. MVP showed his insane striking ability and Petr Yan put on a great performance too.
My pick would be between O'Malley and JDM for most impressive performance on tonight's main card