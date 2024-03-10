Which fighter from the main card had the most impressive win performance?

Most impressive performance from tonight's main card?

  • Sean O'Malley against Vera

    Votes: 10 29.4%

  • Poirier against BSD

    Votes: 14 41.2%

  • JDM against Burns

    Votes: 9 26.5%

  • Petr Yan against Yadong

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • MVP against Holland

    Votes: 1 2.9%
  • Total voters
    34
Davidjacksonjones

Davidjacksonjones

Black Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jan 23, 2023
Messages
5,453
Reaction score
31,976
Well done to all the fighters tonight, win or lose, they put on a show

If you had to pick the most impressive performance from tonight's main card, who would it be?

Hard to pick for me, Sean O'Malley picking Vera apart for 5 rounds was pretty impressive, JDM surviving on the ground against a BJJ black belt and ADCC world champion, and then TKOing him was crazy too, it was also an 11th ranked fighter against a 4th rank fighter.. Poirier survived a brutal onslaught against a young hungry lion and finished him off. MVP showed his insane striking ability and Petr Yan put on a great performance too.

My pick would be between O'Malley and JDM for most impressive performance on tonight's main card
 
O'Malley was the the most dominant. Probably his best performance front to back.

Wonder what would have happened if that liver shot from Chito landed early than the last second of the fight, but that's a hypothetical.
 
DrRodentia said:
O'Malley was the the most dominant. Probably his best performance front to back.

Wonder what would have happened if that liver shot from Chito landed early than the last second of the fight, but that's a hypothetical.
Click to expand...
I doubt he would have landed it earlier in the fight. O'malley wanted a finish and knew there was only 5 seconds left which is why he traded in the pocket like that
 
O'malley for sure.
Poirier and Maddalena had opposite great achievements : One defeated a young hungry lion, the other beat up and old veteran
Blades shut down a one dimensional fighter we thought could end all HWs
 
Aside from JDM, who got the late finish, all others were decisions, so you have to go with Poirier, who was never in any real trouble, let his highly rated opponent burn out and easily took him out.

O'Malley cruised vs Vera for the most part but that was meant to be a gimme, plus he got Nate Diazed at the final buzzer.
JDM looked great but Burns showed holes in his grappling, wrestling-wise and had him in bad positions a couple of times.
Yan also looked great, improved even, but Song made it very competitive.
MVP once again looked like the one-trick pony that he is.
 
CPH said:
Aside from JDM, who got the late finish, all others were decisions, so you have to go with Poirier, who was never in any real trouble, let his highly rated opponent burn out and easily took him out.

O'Malley cruised vs Vera for the most part but that was meant to be a gimme, plus he got Nate Diazed at the final buzzer.
JDM looked great but Burns showed holes in his grappling, wrestling-wise and had him in bad positions a couple of times.
Yan also looked great, improved even, but Song made it very competitive.
MVP once again looked like the one-trick pony that he is.
Click to expand...


Not close to comparable

that was a good shot, but had it not been the end of the fight sean would have just ate and kept fighting like nothing
 
Dr Brian Pepper said:
Not close to comparable

that was a good shot, but had it not been the end of the fight sean would have just ate and kept fighting like nothing
Click to expand...

He literally folded over and had a long breather as soon as the final bell went. But whatever - not going to pursue this coulda, woulda argument. What is clear is that he handpicked a guy he thought he could style on easily and still got caught with big shots and had his nose busted. Not performance of the night unless you are eating the pablum the UFC is trying to feed us 24/7.
 
CPH said:
He literally folded over and had a long breather as soon as the final bell went. But whatever - not going to pursue this coulda, woulda argument. What is clear is that he handpicked a guy he thought he could style on easily and still got caught with big shots and had his nose busted. Not performance of the night unless you are eating the pablum the UFC is trying to feed us 24/7.
Click to expand...
Chito is a very good fighter. Him landing a couple good shots over 25 minutes shouldn't be a knock against Sean.
 
O Malley by far. Poirier stole it against the run of play and looked unimpressive before that, MVP did what was expected of him, Yan could have lost that, JdM had a scrappy fight. O'Malley made Vera look like he didn't deserve to be in a main event fight
 
Ill say Dustin because he was the only clear underdog by betting and got a brutal KO after surviving bad spots. All the others were clear or in Seans case big favorite except MVP who was close to even
 
CPH said:
He literally folded over and had a long breather as soon as the final bell went. But whatever - not going to pursue this coulda, woulda argument. What is clear is that he handpicked a guy he thought he could style on easily and still got caught with big shots and had his nose busted. Not performance of the night unless you are eating the pablum the UFC is trying to feed us 24/7.
Click to expand...
That's not true. He didn't handpick a guy that he matches up well with. He wanted to address a loss on his record
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Davidjacksonjones
  • Poll
Which fighters on the main card would you like to see win in the upcoming UFC 298?
Replies
18
Views
412
El Fernas
El Fernas

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,567
Messages
55,224,359
Members
174,691
Latest member
didok

Share this page

Back
Top