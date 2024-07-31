Which fight would you rather see? Tom vs Jon or Jon vs Alex?

Which would you rather see?

  • Tom vs Jon

    Votes: 24 96.0%

  • Jon vs Alex

    Votes: 1 4.0%
  • Total voters
    25
Aspinall and its not even close. As good and talented as Pereira is, he has very few fights in the LHW and HW divisions, his grappling is untested and he is going aginst literally one of the best wrestlers in the sport.

Aspinall hits like a truck, is young and can wrestle, and is the interim champ (Some consider him true champ because he has achieved more at HW than Jones).

Aspinall has a good chance of winning against an aging Jones. I personally don't think Pereira vs Jones would be competitive, as we have seen Jan and Izzy take him down and control him, I believe Jones is smart enough to take it to the ground and Cyril Gane him.

But yeah Pereira is a badass whether or not he can beat Jones, and is easily top 5 most exciting fighters atm
 
Tom Vs Jon, for a few reasons.

Alex still has work to do at 205. Ankalaev being the main one, I'm personally fine with him moving up after that, I think 3 defenses is the threshold.

Tom simply deserves it. He has 8 HW wins in the UFC. 5 top 10 wins, is the current interim champion and he deserves to try to unify.

It's a more competitive fight. Let's be honest, Poatan is just going to get Ciryl Ganed by Jones. If he doesn't catch Jon clean in the first 15 seconds it's a wrap. Guy was held down and controlled by Izzy, and Jones taps out black belts for fun.

Tom gives Jon issues everywhere and that makes it a competitive fight. He's bigger, younger, faster, legit black belt in BJJ, fight ending power in everything he throws.

Only 2 reasons anybody would rather see Poatan fight instead of Aspinall.

-Poatan fanboys that want to see him get 3 belts ahead of more deserving heavyweights.

-Jones fanboys that are licking their chops at the thought of Jon being gifted another guy that can't grapple and want to keep Jon as far away as possible from Aspinall.
 
Tom/Jon by miles.

Jon/Alex would do good business but I think it would be every bit as anticlimactic as Jon/Gane was. A 37 year old kickboxer who got wrestlefucked by 40 year old Jan is not going to be beating Jon Jones.
 
Pereira gets ran through by either of those guys, those fights are all promotion & not competitive at all. The hype for the fights would be nuts but the end result would be extremely anti-climactic.


https%3A%2F%2Fbucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fee50bff7-7baa-4382-987f-ef864e58bedb_320x226.gif
 
Jones will beat Periera easily, come on now. He'll just take him down like Blachowicz did, only he'll do serious damage when he gets him there.
 
Aspinall vs Jones is more of a 50/50 competitive fight than the other. And it’s the one that scares Jon more so I pick that one.
 
