Which fight was worse: main or co-main?

Worse? Probably Islam JDM.

Valentina and Weili had large portions of the fight where they were standing and striking but Val’s distance control is just too much. Val landed some great strikes. She was landing a lot of sick body kicks trying to set up the head kick KO. She dropped Zhang with that knee. Val was to finishing Zhang with crucifix a couple times, gut close an arm triangle, and made legit attempts to get body shot KO.
 
I stoped after Leon x Prates and Brady x Morales. If I wanna watch a pure grappling match, zero damage, zero bleeding, other companies have better fights.

Yeah its MMA rules and all and they (still) allow these shitshows. UFC longevity is on the line here, so Im curious what they gonna do. Let the ship sink under these rules and improve them.
 
JDM vs Makhachev was worse.
Jack did nothing in that fight, maybe a couple of good body shots but that's it.
Makhachev did real damage with that calf kick.

Props to JDM for surviving that body triangle RNC attempt though. His submission defense was on point that night.

Val vs Weili wasn't bad at all imo, Val just too good.
It's not like Weili didn't try hard. She tried everything. When she tried to close the distance and land big shots, Val countered her everytime and with hard shots. When she tried to get the clinch Val knocked her down with a knee.

She needs to go back to 115 and fight Dern.
 
Here we go lol. We’re never gonna hear the end of this are we? Go watch boxing or kickboxing. It’s 2025, if champion level mma fighters can’t defend themselves against getting blanked, it’s a pretty incredible achievement. This isn’t UFC 1 where nobody knew what grappling was.
 
At least Weili had the size difference excuse. JDM got manhandled by a LW.
 
