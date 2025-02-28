Which fight are you looking forward the most tomorrow night?

Most of the time I would pick a Gaethje fight over anybody else. This time though, Pereira is fighting a tough Russian, and I don't root for most Russian fighters. It seems like Russian fighters don't lose very often nowadays, I hear rumours that Alex may be enjoying the good life more than training, and I like the guy and want him to beat that Rooskie's butt! I am a little nervous about this fight. If Alex wins, I believe he will fight Jon Jones. If he loses, who knows what happens then. Go Alex!!