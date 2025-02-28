  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Which fight are you looking forward the most tomorrow night?

It's gonna be a cot burner filled with apex level action.
Are you tuning in and who are you excited to see?
 
Apex level action o_ O

Not sure if that is meant as a good thing or a bad thing <lol>
 
Would have easily been Royval/Kape but with the replacement fight, I fear we'll get a very timid version of Kape due to the takedown threat, and it will be a slow affair.

Ribovics/Haqparast seems like the obvious choice for FOTN.

Personally I'm invested in Charles Johnson, so excited for that one. And as a London boy who's had the pleasure of training alongside Pinto, I'm excited for his debut
 
Hyder Amil.
Old, but Best Featherweight prospect IMO.
 
Going in pretty blind on this one. Recognizing a couple names but it's going to be like watching a brave fc or sobering similar just watch the fights not knowing who's who and what the styles are
 
Sad to see, didn't think we'd see the ultimate in this way, not in my lifetime at least

Is-My-Kitty-Depressed-Signs-to-Look-For-in-a-Sad-Cat.jpg
 
Honestly, couldn't care less. But if it was Eu time, I would still probably watch and have a great time, drinking and smoking of course. But I'm probably most expecting the fight with my hangover, should be an easy fight, nothing new there.
 
Not a single fight seems interesting to me. I may watch the finishes on Sunday. 10-6 Brundage vs. 9-5 Marquez is the co-main.
 
I think about pickle ball but then I end up coming back every time.

To be honest, cards this weak warrant looking at the written description of the results afterward, and scrolling through to watch the fights that sounded like they were exciting. Skip the boorish fights and watch the more exciting ones.

In olden times, I would never skip the live fights for the Laker game, but for this event, I will be watching the best fights tonight after the game.
 
Most of the time I would pick a Gaethje fight over anybody else. This time though, Pereira is fighting a tough Russian, and I don't root for most Russian fighters. It seems like Russian fighters don't lose very often nowadays, I hear rumours that Alex may be enjoying the good life more than training, and I like the guy and want him to beat that Rooskie's butt! I am a little nervous about this fight. If Alex wins, I believe he will fight Jon Jones. If he loses, who knows what happens then. Go Alex!!
 
