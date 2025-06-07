which fictional character is best suited to be your significant other?

Via Heeto
Not who is the hottest, but as an overall package, who would be best suited to be your other half? So it has to be looks, personality, whatever. This is the character, not the real person. Bonus points for being realistic. I know its sherdog but salma hayek in from dusk till dawn doesn't want any of you
for me:
I am sue there might be a better one for me, but scully was a perfect combination of looks and intelligence which I appreciate
