Which famous person death would emotionally affect you?

Right now? I don't know, as I've gotten older, I've cared less and less about celebrities or artists. They come and they go.



The ones in my life that hit pretty hard were Chris Farley, Phil Hartmann, Heath Ledger, Amy Winehouse, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. I was also pissed when Anton Yelchin died, and in such a seemingly senseless way, because I was excited to see more Odd Thomas movies.



Too young to care when River Phoenix died. I didn't like Nirvana until years later, so I didn't care when Kurt died. Frankly, I was annoyed by the theatrics from so many classmates when Brandon Lee died (he made one movie, and it wasn't even that good). Not a rap fan, so I didn't much care when Tupac or Biggie died. I cared more when Mac Miller died, but not as much as Ariana Grande, apparently, LOL (poor Pete). I like John Candy, but I wasn't bummed when he died. I'm American, so I don't care when princesses die. I liked Paul Walker, but I was more upset by his carelessness on a public road than to see him go early. I didn't care when Kobe died, his basketball days were over.



Sucked when Matt Perry, Anne Heche, and Whitney Houston died, but none had been doing anything recently, so I didn't feel robbed.