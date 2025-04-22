Which famous person death would emotionally affect you?

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Some famous person alive to today, that there death would affect you somewhat deeply.

Probably this guy.

73a1510a7f581f2172f5bd6a6c8c6670.jpg
 
None.

Watching my folks die of cancer. That wrecked me for a while. When my wife dies, that will fuck me up (hopefully she outlives me by a long margin). No kids to worry about dying ahead of me.

Even either of our two dogs. When they have to be put down, that will leave me in a heap.

But famous people? They come. They go. Life goes on.
 
None of the above as well. Sometimes when fighters die I feel bad. Foreman being the latest. So when GSP gets his super aids diagnosis, I'll probably be sad about that one too. Seems like a swell guy.
 
HoiceNJuicy said:
None.

Watching my folks die of cancer. That wrecked me for a while. When my wife dies, that will fuck me up (hopefully she outlives me by a long margin). No kids to worry about dying ahead of me.

Even either of our two dogs. When they have to be put down, that will leave me in a heap.

But famous people? They come. They go. Life goes on.
You've never felt a tug on the heart for a celebrity that died in the past?
 
The only celebrity death I cared about really was Rik Mayall, since he was my favourite comedian growing up and his stuff was a big part of my childhood. Ade Edmondson dying will make me sad too since he was synonymous with Rik Mayall and they made a ton of classic stuff together



Rowan Atkinson as well I'd be really sad about since he too was a big part of my childhood

 
None really.
But then they start dying, I can at time think, shit I am getting old.
But other than that, famous people dying dont really effect me.
 
Right now? I don't know, as I've gotten older, I've cared less and less about celebrities or artists. They come and they go.

The ones in my life that hit pretty hard were Chris Farley, Phil Hartmann, Heath Ledger, Amy Winehouse, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. I was also pissed when Anton Yelchin died, and in such a seemingly senseless way, because I was excited to see more Odd Thomas movies.

Too young to care when River Phoenix died. I didn't like Nirvana until years later, so I didn't care when Kurt died. Frankly, I was annoyed by the theatrics from so many classmates when Brandon Lee died (he made one movie, and it wasn't even that good). Not a rap fan, so I didn't much care when Tupac or Biggie died. I cared more when Mac Miller died, but not as much as Ariana Grande, apparently, LOL (poor Pete). I like John Candy, but I wasn't bummed when he died. I'm American, so I don't care when princesses die. I liked Paul Walker, but I was more upset by his carelessness on a public road than to see him go early. I didn't care when Kobe died, his basketball days were over.

Sucked when Matt Perry, Anne Heche, and Whitney Houston died, but none had been doing anything recently, so I didn't feel robbed.
 
Michael Jackson affected me in a self-mortality kind of way. People from my generation were starting to die. But it had nothing to do with him personally. I was never a particular fan of his music and either way you look at it he was probably a piece of shit person.
 
Since I don't really know any movie stars. I gotta say ZERO . Honestly I get much more saddened hearing about something bad happening to a random child than I ever would aboutva movie star.
 
HoiceNJuicy said:
A tug on the heart? Sure. Robin Williams. Anthony Bourdain. Chris Cornell. Philip Seymour Hoffman. Brittany Murphy. Chris Farley.

"Emotionally wrecked"? Not even close. Not for a celeb.
Ok I'll change the title.
 
I will be sad the day Arnold dies for sure.
Also, all the Rammstein band members.
 
I don't know any celebs, so it would mean very little to me if one passed away.
 
