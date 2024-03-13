Which era of MMA was/is your favorite?

Now. Much more, more well-rounded and generally more talented fighters.

Nostalgia is nice, but I don't let it influence me. Sport is growing and so is the talent pool.

Is not the best comparsion though, because we aren't even half way the current decade.
 
I dont have one.

MMA was its most exciting FOR ME when it was NEW to ME.

The enthusiasm I had then can never be replicated later on. Thats what alot of people dont understand. They think MMA isnt as good but its always been good,its just not fresh and new for them anymore. So I dont pick an era. It's been a great ride the whole goddamned way through,and im never gonna get off the ride,cos thats for fuckin sissies.
 
I think there was way better fighters,fights, and MMA champions back then nostalgia aside but hey to each their own.
 
As much as I loved MMA when i was just getting into it, it had no coverage, no respect. I couldnt just watch it whenever I wanted.

Oh you wanna see this fight? well TOUGH SHIT theres no way to see it!

You would have an event every two months,and not even know the whole fight card sometimes until the week of.

Pride events came out on DVD a YEAR after it was on PPV.

So if you see people that think Fight pass is a rip off, or that there are too many events, too much MMA? just walk and BAM hit em right in the mouth.

Slug em in the cock.
 
Both previous decades? Anyway, I think that's due to the cards being more concentrated back then and there is more filler now because there are just overall more cards. But if you filtered out all the filler, I'd say you'd still end up with way more quality fights and fighters in the current age.

But that's just UFC. Other orgs and international scenes are really growing right now too. Not to mention all the middle eastern money that is getting involved
 
lol @ this current era being "mid"

Put down the bong bro

on that poster you got Poatan,Charlie Olives, Volk,

and what about Jiri too?

Cry about it sissy! Shit's awesome.
 
Just pride alone n the anticipation of waiting for the next pride fc card was better than anyhow out these days.
To many diva champs these days with one defense wanting to move up for double champ status to many watered down ufc cards etc I'm not feeling it
 
Mid asf lol to many divas watered down cards etc etc
 
I'm sure all ya in your teens n 20s love this current era sucks ya never got to see the 2000s n 2010s live or on ppv all you have is utube n fight pass to go on hahaha
 
