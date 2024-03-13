Which era of MMA was/is your favorite?

Simple Southerner
Ik why because your boi Jon Jones is from that era LOL2010s era and current era are the ones i got to witness some of them live.
I'd say 2010s was much better
I think there was way better fighters,fights, and MMA champions back then nostalgia aside but hey to each their own.Now. Much more, more well-rounded and generally more talented fighters.
Nostalgia is nice, but I don't let it influence me. Sport is growing and so is the talent pool.
Is not the best comparsion though, because we aren't even half way the current decade.
Just pride alone n the anticipation of waiting for the next pride fc card was better than anyhow out these days.Both previous decades? Anyway, I think that's due to the cards being more concentrated back then and there is more filler now because there are just overall more cards. But if you filtered out all the filler, I'd say you'd still end up with way more quality fights and fighters in the current age.
But that's just UFC. Other orgs and international scenes are really growing right now too. Not to mention all the middle eastern money that is getting involved
Mid asf lol to many divas watered down cards etc etclol @ this current era being "mid"
Put down the bong bro
on that poster you got Poatan,Charlie Olives, Volk,
and what about Jiri too?
Cry about it sissy! Shit's awesome.