Which era of MMA was/is your favorite?

As much as I loved MMA when i was just getting into it, it had no coverage, no respect. I couldnt just watch it whenever I wanted.



Oh you wanna see this fight? well TOUGH SHIT theres no way to see it!



You would have an event every two months,and not even know the whole fight card sometimes until the week of.



Pride events came out on DVD a YEAR after it was on PPV.



So if you see people that think Fight pass is a rip off, or that there are too many events, too much MMA? just walk and BAM hit em right in the mouth.



Slug em in the cock.