Which era’s beauty do you find most appealing?

Beauty is like a pizza—everyone has their own toppings, and sometimes you just want to eat the whole thing in one go! Let’s take a tour through some of history’s most bizarre beauty ideals:



Ancient Greece (500–300 BCE)



Women: Back then, being “pretty” meant looking like a statue that could bench press. Symmetry and youthful features were all the rage, but let’s be honest, who wants to be a marble version of themselves?



Men: Greek gods were the original gym rats, flexing their muscles and perfecting their hair. If you ever wondered why Apollo was always carrying a bow, it was probably to keep his abs in check.



Italian Renaissance (1400s–1500s)

Women: Full figures and fair skin were the ultimate status symbols. Imagine being admired for your ability to fill out a Renaissance dress—talk about a fashion statement!



Men: Well-groomed and slightly muscular, these guys were the original intellectuals with a side of beefcake. Leonardo da Vinci’s self-portraits were basically saying, “I can paint the Mona Lisa and still do a push-up.”



Victorian Era (1800s)



Women: Pale skin and corseted hourglass figures were the norm. Who knew being “pretty” meant you could fit into a tiny, uncomfortable box?



Men: Strong jawlines and beards were the must-have accessories. If you ever saw a Victorian gentleman without a beard, it was probably because he was too busy inventing the first-ever beard comb.



Golden Age of Hollywood (1920s–1950s)



Women: Glamorous and curvy, these icons were the original superheroes of the silver screen. Marilyn Monroe could probably make a corset look like a superhero cape.



Men: Classic masculine charm, often clean-shaven or rugged. Cary Grant was the master of making a tuxedo look like it was hugging him back.



Modern Era (1990s–Present)



Women: Diversity is embraced, with beauty ideals ranging from supermodels to modern influencers. Who knew being “pretty” meant you could have a career in cat videos?



Men: Fitness culture has influenced ideals, ranging from lean and toned to muscular. Brad Pitt and Chris Hemsworth are basically the modern-day Greek gods, but with more Instagram followers.



Personally, I think women from the 1950s were prettier because they had the ultimate beauty secret: radioactive face cream and zero Wi-Fi stress.



Think about it—no Instagram filters, no TikTok trends forcing them to contour their faces into optical illusions, just pure, old-school glam. Their waistlines were snatched tighter than a pickle jar lid thanks to corsets, and their hair was so perfectly curled that even a Category 5 hurricane would give up.



Plus, 1950s women had Marilyn Monroe-level confidence, red lipstick sharper than their wit, and they walked around like they were in a Technicolor movie. And let’s not forget—no one was taking 500 selfies just to pick one. They just existed and looked flawless.



Meanwhile, men were out there building things with their bare hands, making them rugged and handsome by default. No soft hands from scrolling all day—just calluses and charisma.



Basically, the 1950s were a time when beauty was both effortless and over-the-top at the same time. And that’s why they were the prettiest!