Which Director Has The Best "Big 3"

Best Big 3

  • Coppola - Godfather, Godfather 2, Apocalypse Now

  • Cameron - Terminator, Aliens, T2

  • Ridley - Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator

  • Jackson - LOTR Trilogy

  • Coen Bros - Fargo, Big Lewbowski, No Country

  • Fincher - 7, Fight Club, Gone Girl

  • Eastwood - Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, Gran Torino

  • Capra - It Happened One Night, Mr Smith Goes To Washington, Its A. Wonderful Life

Results are only viewable after voting.
GoodBadHBK

GoodBadHBK

Few$More
@Gold
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
22,676
Reaction score
49,100
Meaning, out of these directors, which director has the best 3 films you like the most. The following directors all have 3 and only 3 films on IMDb's Top 250 films of all time.

1. Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Apocalypse Now)

2. James Cameron (The Terminator, Aliens, T2 Judgement Day)

3. Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator)

4. Peter Jackson (The LOTR Trilogy)

5. Coen Brothers (Fargo, Big Lewbowski, No Country For Old Men)

6. David Fincher (Se7en, Fight Club, Gone Girl)

7. Clint Eastwood ( Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, Gran Torino)

8. Frank Capra (It happened One night, Mr Smith Goes To Washington, Its A Wonderful Life)
 
Actually, I think I have to give it to Clint Eastwood. I loved all three of those movies.

Coppola was close. But I didn’t love Apocalypse Now. Not sure why. Just didn’t love it.
 
Based on this list, Cameron easily. But where tf are Spielberg, Tarantino, and Nolan?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GoodBadHBK
  • Poll Poll
Movies Which Director Has The Best 2 Films
2
Replies
25
Views
437
Spam On Rye
Spam On Rye
GoodBadHBK
  • Poll Poll
Movies Which Director Has The Best 5 Films
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
1K
Mangar
Mangar

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,649
Messages
58,453,052
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top