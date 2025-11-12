Which Director Has The Best "Big 3"

GoodBadHBK
Meaning, out of these directors, which director has the best 3 films you like the most. The following directors all have 3 and only 3 films on IMDb's Top 250 films of all time.
1. Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Apocalypse Now)
2. James Cameron (The Terminator, Aliens, T2 Judgement Day)
3. Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator)
4. Peter Jackson (The LOTR Trilogy)
5. Coen Brothers (Fargo, Big Lewbowski, No Country For Old Men)
6. David Fincher (Se7en, Fight Club, Gone Girl)
7. Clint Eastwood ( Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, Gran Torino)
8. Frank Capra (It happened One night, Mr Smith Goes To Washington, Its A Wonderful Life)
