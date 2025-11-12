GoodBadHBK
Continuing the director with the best big 3, this poll is about which director has the best 5 movies on IMDb's Top 250 films of all time.
1. Christopher Nolan ( Memento, Prestige, Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar)
2. Steven Spielberg (Jaws, Raiders of the lost ark, Schindlers List, Jurassic Park, Saving Private Ryan)
3. Martin Scorcese ( Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, The Departed, Wolf of Wall Street)
4. Stanley Kubrick (Paths of Glory, Dr Strangelove, 2001 Space Odyssey, The Shining, Full Metal Jacket)
5. Akira Kurosawa (Rashomon, 7 Samurai, Yojinbo, High & Low, Ran)
6. Alfred Hitchcock (Dial M For Murder, Rear Window, Vertigo, North By Northwest, Psycho)
7. Quentin Tarantino ( Reservoir, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained)
8. Billy Wilder (Double Indemnity, Sunset Blvd, Witness for the Prosecution, Some Like It Hot, The Apartment)
My pick: Scorcese and it ain't even close. Honorable mention to Tarantino.
