Continuing the director with the best big 3, this poll is about which director has the best 5 movies on IMDb's Top 250 films of all time.



1. Christopher Nolan ( Memento, Prestige, Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar)

2. Steven Spielberg (Jaws, Raiders of the lost ark, Schindlers List, Jurassic Park, Saving Private Ryan)

3. Martin Scorcese ( Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, The Departed, Wolf of Wall Street)

4. Stanley Kubrick (Paths of Glory, Dr Strangelove, 2001 Space Odyssey, The Shining, Full Metal Jacket)

5. Akira Kurosawa (Rashomon, 7 Samurai, Yojinbo, High & Low, Ran)

6. Alfred Hitchcock (Dial M For Murder, Rear Window, Vertigo, North By Northwest, Psycho)

7. Quentin Tarantino ( Reservoir, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained)

8. Billy Wilder (Double Indemnity, Sunset Blvd, Witness for the Prosecution, Some Like It Hot, The Apartment)

My pick: Scorcese and it ain't even close. Honorable mention to Tarantino.
 
I love Spielberg and I think he's the greatest director. His five is so varied and different from one another. He pretty much mastered every genre.
 
Holy shit this is hard.

It's def down to two italians and a jew
 
Every director on the poll has at least one movie listed I'm either meh on or outright don't like, except Mr. Brown
 
Where the fuck is Ridley Scott in your list.?
 
ah geez

Ya had to go and put the greatest movie about battle and adventure ever in there, thanks !

p06pvdgg.jpg
 
