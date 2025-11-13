Movies Which Director Has The Best 2 Films

  • Frank Darabont - The Shawshank Redemption & The Green Mile

  • Sidney Lumet - 12 Angry Men & Network

  • Robert Zemeckis - Back to the Future & Forrest Gump

  • Milos Forman - One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest & Amadeus

  • Roman Polanski - Chinatown & The Pianist

  • Bong Joon Ho - Parasite & Memories of Murder

  • Russo Bros - Avengers Infinity War & Avengers End Game

  • Sam Mendes - American Beauty & 1917

  • Park Chan-wook - Oldboy & Ah-ga-ssi

  • Mel Gibson - Braveheart & Hacksaw Ridge

  • David Lean - The Bridge on the River Kwai & Lawrence of Arabia

  • Denis Villeneuve - Dune Part 2 & Incendies

  • Guy Ritchie - Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels & Snatch

  • Peter Weir - Dead Poets Society & The Truman Show

  • Ron Howard - A Beautiful Mind & Rush

Darabont #1, Zemeckis #2. Lol at including Dune 2 with fucking Zendaya as the lead.
 
Lean. Two monsters, generally in any Top 50 film list.

Why did you choose Dune 2 for Denis and not Sicario or Prisoners. The 2 Dune movies are his weakest outings as a director. They are spectacles, but nowhere near his best work as a director imo.
 
As an artistic choice , David Lean .

As a pure entertainment one , Ritchie
 
interestingly both of Lean's movies are on the 'manly movie list', so he gets my vote just for that
movies-with-the-largest-disparity-when-ranked-by-men-and-v0-4oo6jay3t2ud1.jpeg

also: lol @ women's taste
{<jordan}
 
You did Dennis Villeneuve dirty, Dune 2 is far from his top 2 movies
 
Francis Ford Coppola with

The Godfather + Apocalypse Now

would have been strong contender for this
 
Natural Order said:
Lean. Two monsters, generally in any Top 50 film list.

Why did you choose Dune 2 for Denis and not Sicario or Prisoners. The 2 Dune movies are his weakest outings as a director. They are spectacles, but nowhere near his best work as a director imo.
yeah on that list Lean and Lumet have very strong offerings IMO. Network vv under-rated
 
Impossible to choose, there are too many that I could vote for. So I'm just gonna say that the Russos Bros can fuck off.
 
Lean really has the mainstream epic classics that are both untouchable films but Network is one of my absolute favs so Lumet edges it out for me. Also suprised Dog Day Afternoon isn't top 250?
 
If just 2 films ........ I LEAN a certain way.
 
