And again, this list is for directors with 2 and only 2 films in the imdb top 250.
For me im going with Zemeckis.
Darabont #1, Zemeckis #2. Lol at including Dune 2 with fucking Zendaya as the lead.
Ah, well that's pretty objective if going by straight IMDB rating. My apologies.Its his highest rated film. Never seen either one.
Lean. Two monsters, generally in any Top 50 film list.
Why did you choose Dune 2 for Denis and not Sicario or Prisoners. The 2 Dune movies are his weakest outings as a director. They are spectacles, but nowhere near his best work as a director imo.