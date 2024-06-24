  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Which current UFC fighter do you hate the most and why?

For me it’s got to be Bo Nickal.

I absolutely cannot stand him as he talks a big game but when push comes to shove he’s hiding in the mountains. Then why he sees easy prey he start talking again.

I can’t wait for him to get Ronda’d.

What about you? Which UFC fighter do you hate?
 
Izzy.
Colby.
Is Conor considered a current fighter? If so:
Conor.
 
None of them.

Hate is a pretty strong emotion and outside of their MMA career, I dont spend time thinking about strangers.

Sure, when we are chatting about MMA, I find some of the beliefs or actions of fighters detestable, some I find annoying, some I dont enjoy their fight styles, etc. But hate is a strong word.

I am not as invested in MMA as I used to be.
 
Reported for derailing.
 
Everyone on the Power Slap roster!
(Except for that Hungarian chick; she can get it🍆💦)
 
Izzy- fans are terrible and he’s incredibly petty and self absorbed
Jones- terrible fans, duck and said blaydes was piecing up aspinall. Went after islam too
Topuria- knocked out volk
 
colby. guy never deserved a title shot but yet somehow, someway has had 3 of them. he hasnt had one relevant win in 3 years. and is still ranked!
 
Fighting style Sean Strickland

Personality style Sean O'Malley & Jamahal Hill
 
