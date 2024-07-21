Which culture has the best view/acceptance of death?

Steel Belt
We all gonna kick the bucket one day. many people devote a lot of time and energy into trying to avoid it as long as possible. some cultures have a relatively low fear because of what they believe is on the other side. but theres also the Samurai code where its death before dishonor. I think about that a lot. also knights back the the old days used to view dying in a bloody battle as a good thing. Surviving often implied cowardice and avoiding the battle.

Any others?
 
Many warrior classes throughout history. French Hussards in the napoleonic era were known not to reach their 30's i think.
 
