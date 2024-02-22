Which criminal organization could you infiltrate as an undercover agent?

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 27,912
- Reaction score
- 34,806
I'm not asking if you'd want to. But, if you did want to for some reason, could you?
I don't know much about mafias but from what I've seen in the movies they tend to stick to their own kind. Italians, Greek, Russian, Chinese.... I couldn't infiltrate any of these because I don't have the right look nor the culture/language.
Maybe I could infiltrate some opioid ring, like buying old people's prescriptions and reselling them for profit.
