Which criminal organization could you infiltrate as an undercover agent?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
27,912
Reaction score
34,806
I'm not asking if you'd want to. But, if you did want to for some reason, could you?

I don't know much about mafias but from what I've seen in the movies they tend to stick to their own kind. Italians, Greek, Russian, Chinese.... I couldn't infiltrate any of these because I don't have the right look nor the culture/language.

Maybe I could infiltrate some opioid ring, like buying old people's prescriptions and reselling them for profit.
 
Brazilian all the way. But they are too violent I do t want to deal w I th those people.
 
I ride, have long hair and have binged Sons of Anarchy twice. Hell's Angels here I come!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,163
Messages
55,125,046
Members
174,624
Latest member
Bodhi Dharma

Share this page

Back
Top