Media Which Combat Sport Produces the Most UFC Champions? (I counted)

JustBleed69

JustBleed69

Touch-Butt Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Mar 7, 2015
Messages
12,075
Reaction score
11,324
1000016582.jpg

Had some free time today and I wanted to create an updated list on which combat sport produces the most champions. There is an old list out there, but it is extremely outdated.
I made this list based on a combination of the champions prior combat sport history before starting MMA, as well as their primary fight style.
There is a ton of overlap, for instance, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson has an extensive wrestling background, but you would never know it because his style is primarily boxing based. And instances like this I would give 1 point to boxing and 1 point to wrestling.
Another example is GSP, I give him a point for wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and karate. He does not have a wrestling background whatsoever, but his fight style was heavily wrestling based.
The list might still be flawed as I was using a mixture of my own personal knowledge as well as Wikipedia bios, but I think it's 90% accurate at the very least.

Let me know what you think!
 
Last edited:
Given that cage favors grappling based arts, what is Pride FC statistics?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,278
Messages
55,343,571
Members
174,751
Latest member
WossamottaU

Share this page

Back
Top