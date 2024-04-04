Had some free time today and I wanted to create an updated list on which combat sport produces the most champions. There is an old list out there, but it is extremely outdated.I made this list based on a combination of the champions prior combat sport history before starting MMA, as well as their primary fight style.There is a ton of overlap, for instance, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson has an extensive wrestling background, but you would never know it because his style is primarily boxing based. And instances like this I would give 1 point to boxing and 1 point to wrestling.Another example is GSP, I give him a point for wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and karate. He does not have a wrestling background whatsoever, but his fight style was heavily wrestling based.The list might still be flawed as I was using a mixture of my own personal knowledge as well as Wikipedia bios, but I think it's 90% accurate at the very least.Let me know what you think!