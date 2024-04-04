Media Which Combat Sport Base or Style is Best for MMA? (I counted)

1000016582.jpg

Had some free time today and I wanted to create an updated list on which combat sport background and/or base style produces the most champions.
There is an old list out there, but it is extremely outdated.
I made this list based on a combination of the champions prior combat sport history before starting MMA, as well as their primary fight style.
There is a ton of overlap, for instance, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson has an extensive wrestling background, but you would never know it because his style is primarily boxing based. And instances like this I would give 1 point to boxing and 1 point to wrestling.
Another example is GSP, I give him a point for wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and karate. He does not have a wrestling background whatsoever, but his fight style was heavily wrestling based.
The list might still be flawed as I was using a mixture of my own personal knowledge as well as Wikipedia bios, but I think it's 90% accurate at the very least.

Let me know what you think!
 
Given that cage favors grappling based arts, what is Pride FC statistics?
 
Very nice list, thanks for posting
 
Historical numbers like these will tend to be skewed because, for a long time, the UFC was overrepresented by wrestlers (i.e., there was a direct pipeline for American wrestlers to transition to the UFC).

Out of the 11 current UFC champions, only 2 are wrestlers. If you want to include Topuria as a wrestler (I wouldn't), that makes 3. Rogan has tricked people into thinking that wrestling is "by far the best base."

Personally, I would say there isn't a "best base" for MMA. It comes down to the individual athlete. We've seen non-wrestlers become the best wrestlers in the sport (e.g., GSP) . We've seen grapplers turn into devastating strikers (e.g., Aldo). And everything in between.
 
If we are looking at champions, Wandy was the only one that was not a grappler. PRIDE FC only had 5 champions, unless you count the tourney winners and then that would be 10, and thus adding Cro Cop and Shogun.
 
There isnt one. Its all about your ability to force whatever it is that you can do on the other guy.
 
