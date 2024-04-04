Had some free time today and I wanted to create an updated list on which combat sport background and/or base style produces the most champions.There is an old list out there, but it is extremely outdated.I made this list based on a combination of the champions prior combat sport history before starting MMA, as well as their primary fight style.There is a ton of overlap, for instance, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson has an extensive wrestling background, but you would never know it because his style is primarily boxing based. And instances like this I would give 1 point to boxing and 1 point to wrestling.Another example is GSP, I give him a point for wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and karate. He does not have a wrestling background whatsoever, but his fight style was heavily wrestling based.The list might still be flawed as I was using a mixture of my own personal knowledge as well as Wikipedia bios, but I think it's 90% accurate at the very least.Let me know what you think!