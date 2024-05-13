Which celebrity has the craziest stories?

Johnny Cash accidentally started a wildfire that destroyed over 500 acres and killed 49 endangered condors. | The Vintage News As his career was taking off in the late 1950s, The Man In Black started drinking heavily and became addicted to amphetamines and barbiturates. For a

As the thread title says, what are your favorite stories about famous people?Could be anyone, but try to stay away from recent politics.I nominate two people:Johnny Cash, the only man ever sued by the government for starting a forest fire.“When the judge asked Cash why he did it, Cash said, “I didn’t do it, my truck did, and it’s dead, so you can’t question it.” The fire destroyed 508 acres (206 ha), burning the foliage off three mountains and driving off forty-nine of the refuge’s 53 endangered condors.Cash was unrepentant and claimed, “I don’t care about your damn yellow buzzards.” The federal government sued him and was awarded $125,172 ($939,914 in 2016 dollars). Cash eventually settled the case and paid $82,001.He said he was the only person ever sued by the government for starting a forest fire.”AndJohnny PaycheckJohnny Paycheck has a great episode on Mike Judges’s “Tales from the tour-bus”, but one story in particular I think is really crazy.Johnny Paycheck shot a man in the face, went to trial for it, served two years of a 9 year sentence and then got a pardon.If I recall correctly a bunch of different country singers came in as character witnesses at one of his trials, I can’t remember which one. I think it was the one where he got the pardon.Both guys lived wild lives of loose moral character, to put it mildly