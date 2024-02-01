Which Card is Better: UFC 298/299 Combo or This Proposed UFC 300?

1BadMF
UFC 298/299:
Volk vs Topuria
O'Malley vs Vera
Poirier vs St. Denis
Merab vs Cejudo
Whitaker vs Costa
Blaydes vs Almeida
Neal vs Garry
Holland vs Page
Burns vs Jack Della
Yan vs Song
Matusz vs RDS
UFC 300:
Leon vs Belal (not confirmed but if....)
DDP vs Izzy (not confirmed but if...)
Gaethje vs Holloway
Oliviera vs Tsarukyan
Jiri vs Rakic
Zang vs Yan
Sterling vs Kattar
Nickal vs Brundage
Figuerido vs Garbrandt
Holm vs Harrison
Miller vs Green
Yusuf vs Lopes
I think the UFC 289/299 combo would be better with the fights listed above. How about you?
