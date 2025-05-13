Which are the arguments to put Miocic under Fedor in HW history?

DanDragon Machi
Miocic has way better resume:
DC > Nog
Ngannou > Mirko
Werdum > Coleman
Overeen> Randleman
JDS > Brett Rogers
Title fight wins:
Miocic - 6
Fedor - 4
In global relevance UFC > Pride
In the imagination of nostalgic fans Fedor is undeniably greater than Miocic due to his "aura" - a totally subjective and not very objective factor
Yes, he was a more iconic fighter, but only because there were no fighters on his level
I don't think that the time of undefeated (beating one-dimensional Japanese fighters 90% of the time) should be such a decisive factor
