Which are the arguments to put Miocic under Fedor in HW history?

Miocic has way better resume:
DC > Nog
Ngannou > Mirko
Werdum > Coleman
Overeen> Randleman
JDS > Brett Rogers

Title fight wins:
Miocic - 6
Fedor - 4

In global relevance UFC > Pride

In the imagination of nostalgic fans Fedor is undeniably greater than Miocic due to his "aura" - a totally subjective and not very objective factor
Yes, he was a more iconic fighter, but only because there were no fighters on his level
I don't think that the time of undefeated (beating one-dimensional Japanese fighters 90% of the time) should be such a decisive factor
 
@BFoe seeing this thread after his bath :rolleyes:
71702015-0-image-a-39_1685722184075.jpg
 
Oh fine, I’ll play.

Fedor has 7 title fight wins, and that’s not including winning RINGS or PRIDE GP titles (the 7 being Nog x 2, Mirko, Hunt, Sylvia, Arlovski, and Rogers).

Fedor has more ranked wins than Stipe (11-8).

Fedor has more title defenses in one continuous unbeaten streak than Stipe dos in 2 reigns (5-4).

The opponents in the OP seem a bit cherry picked. Like, Ngannou is listed for Stipe but he also got starched by Ngannou. Old JDS is listed for Stipe but he actually lost to a closer-to-prime JDS.

Fedor was dominant under more orgs and more rulesets, including ruleset with a 10 minute first round, where soccer kicks and knees to grounded opponents were legal, he was undefeated far longer, and was far more active than Stipe.

Fedor > Stipe in every significant metric.

Thank you for coming to my TED talk.
(Literally I guess, since Fyodor means Theodore lol).
 
Fedor edges it out slightly because of his long win streak at HW. you just dont see that in most weight divisions at all, let alone HW. to top it off he was the Pride HW champ and defended that belt. Fedor's later career was much worse than Stipe's though.

if Stipe had beaten Jones i wouldve put him over Fedor, no joke. but since he did not, i think Stipe is the best UFC HW ever. he is #2 all time behind Fedor.
 
Havent you noticed that all GOAT discussion guys have a long unbeaten run to their name? GSP, Jon, Fedor, Anderson, Khabib, Aldo etc. Its pretty much a prerequisite that you dominated your weight class for a significant period of time.

Stipe was never that guy.
 
Obviously Fedor fanboism is big here.

But Fedor did look invincible and more dangerous in his prime. And we have to account for the time period when comparing fighters.

Stipe did not age nearly as badly as Fedor. Despite being slow, which is normal with age, he did not perform that badly against Jon. While Fedor had look really bad in some of the later fights when the opponent was not more shot than him. Stipe would have had no problems with Mitrione, Bader or obviously Maldonado at any point of his career. And, I think, he beats PRIDE Nog and CroCop at his prime while Fedor does not beat DC more than once out of 3 times.
 
