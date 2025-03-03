Which Actors/Musicians Had Careers and Lives That Were Destroyed Completely by Drugs

Just got done listening and watching to several documentaries on Layne Staley of Alice In Chains and man, he was pretty much brain dead from drugs by the time he was 25 in 1992. Everything after that was just him on autopilot and Alice In Chains trying to squeeze any additional vocals out of him they could. He pretty much much accepted defeat by the late 90s and holed up in his apartment in Seattle for four years doing heroin before ODing.



Layne Staleys entire career with Alice In Chains was synonymous with drugs. Maybe there was one year (1991?) where he was truly on top of the world but drugs is unfortunately his identity along with being a musician. Any other musicians or actors whose entire careers were ruined by drugs or alcohol?