  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Which Actors/Musicians Had Careers and Lives That Were Destroyed Completely by Drugs

Gabe

Gabe

Saturdays are for the Boys
@Silver
Joined
Feb 8, 2015
Messages
12,493
Reaction score
6,575
Just got done listening and watching to several documentaries on Layne Staley of Alice In Chains and man, he was pretty much brain dead from drugs by the time he was 25 in 1992. Everything after that was just him on autopilot and Alice In Chains trying to squeeze any additional vocals out of him they could. He pretty much much accepted defeat by the late 90s and holed up in his apartment in Seattle for four years doing heroin before ODing.

Layne Staleys entire career with Alice In Chains was synonymous with drugs. Maybe there was one year (1991?) where he was truly on top of the world but drugs is unfortunately his identity along with being a musician. Any other musicians or actors whose entire careers were ruined by drugs or alcohol?
 
That's a crazy long list. Elliot Smith first comes to mind. Dude wrote love songs about his addiction. Townes Van Zandt and Jason Molina both drank themselves to death. Could go on all day really.

 
I can think of litteraly 20 names just out of my head right now....

drugs and entertaiment industry goes hand to hand buddy.
 
Too many to count

Maybe the better thread would have been who "almost" destroyed their career with drugs - that might be a shorter list.
 
Eric " Stumpy Joe " Childs .

Spinal Tap drummer , choked on someone else's vomit .


RIP
 
IMG_3577.jpeg
Not an actor or musician, but he had the world by the balls for a brief moment and then lost everything
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International US prohibits airlines from flying to Haiti and UN suspends flights after 2 planes were shot by gangs
Replies
10
Views
285
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,528
Messages
56,971,072
Members
175,485
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top