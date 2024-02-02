Not not necessarily the best performance or the most chameleon like performance. But which looked the most difficult to do if you had to choose.



I'd say Robert De Niro in Raging Bull and Christian Bale in The Machinist.



In Raging Bull De Niro had to not only get really fit, but also had to learn how to be professional boxer and than gain 60lbs later in the role. And then you top it off with the emotional intensity of the role. It has to be up there as one of the toughest roles to ever play imo.



In The Machinist Bale became an anorexic basically, I believe he went down to 110 lbs in his 6 feet frame. That's insane amount of weight loss and the dedication is just unreal.







