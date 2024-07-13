Movies Which 3 upcoming films are you most excited to see?

Which 3 upcoming films are you most excited to see?

  • Twisters

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Deadpool & Wolverine

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • Trap

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Alien Romulus

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • The Crow

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Reagan

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Transformers One

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Wolfs

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Megalopolis

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • Joker: Folie à Deux

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Venom: The Last Dance

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Heretic

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Gladiator II

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Kraven the Hunter

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Nosferatu

    Votes: 2 66.7%
  • Total voters
    3
Probably the 3 that interests me the most are.

The Crow
Kraven the Hunter
Nosferatu
 
