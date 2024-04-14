Which "100" series card was the best?

UFC 200 Lowkey is the best if you count the whole weekend.. you have to remember that UFC 200 was the third day in a row of having a fight card If they just took all the best fights of that week and made one card 200 would have squashed the others.



Would have looked like



Alverez vs RDA

Tate vs Nunes

Joanna vs Gadelha 2 (at the time of this happening it was the best WMMA fight of all time)

Aldo vs Edgar

DC vs Anderson

Hunt vs Lesnar

Velasquez vs Browne

Gastelum vs hendricks

Dillashaw vs Lineker

Mousasi vs santos

Brooks vs pearson (big signing debut)

Lewis vs Nelson

Miller vs Gomi



All of these fights happened that weekend, So it felt like an extra stretched out event. With all the best fights of that weekend on one card might have been insane









Me too. Real ones knew that the match making was extra fan friendly.