Which "100" series card was the best?

13 others

13 others

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 16, 2016
Messages
6,119
Reaction score
4,635
UFC 100 will always be legendary and it had some crazy moments itself. Especially the Hendo H bomb on Bisping and Lesnar murdering Mir. GSP defended his belt too.

200 was lack luster with the card falling apart, it was pretty meh overall.

300 was getting a lot of flak without that big main event but the entire card was much watched and it lived up to the hype. Every fight was a banger on paper. And Max Holloway delivered one of the craziest moments in the sports history.

I almost want to give the edge to 300 but I think it would just be recency bias but I think an argument could be made. The energy after 100 was crazy though, for those that seen all three live on PPV, what do you think?
 
I was thinking about that last night after the card.
For me, UFC 100 had a hype and magic to it that the other two just didn’t have. The rivalry between Lesnar and Mir was red hot, so was the rivalry between Hendo and Bisping. But 300 was more stacked from top to bottom though, and really delivered.

100
300



200
 
300 by far. The fights were the best. Even on paper I was looking way more forward to it than 100 and 200
 
I don’t really remember 100 so I’m gonna go with 300. lol.

The Asian girl fight really killed the mood but 300 had so many good fights
 
300 was great as far as enjoyability was concerned, so maybe I'd say it's top for entertainment. It just was the worst for me for feeling like it was a huge event. Even 200 had Anderson Silva, Brock, DC, Aldo, Edgar, Nunes all on main card. 100 had Hendo/Bisping, Brock/Mir, GSP/Alves, Jones, etc... just was missing the big fights the others had.
 
Glad to see 300 is finally getting its due, so many people were shitting on it due to not having a superstar in the main event.
 
BFoe said:
I was thinking about that last night after the card.
For me, UFC 100 had a hype and magic to it that the other two just didn’t have. The rivalry between Lesnar and Mir was red hot, so was the rivalry between Hendo and Bisping. But 300 was more stacked from top to bottom though, and really delivered.

100
300



200
Click to expand...
UFC 200 Lowkey is the best if you count the whole weekend.. you have to remember that UFC 200 was the third day in a row of having a fight card If they just took all the best fights of that week and made one card 200 would have squashed the others.

Would have looked like

Alverez vs RDA
Tate vs Nunes
Joanna vs Gadelha 2 (at the time of this happening it was the best WMMA fight of all time)
Aldo vs Edgar
DC vs Anderson
Hunt vs Lesnar
Velasquez vs Browne
Gastelum vs hendricks
Dillashaw vs Lineker
Mousasi vs santos
Brooks vs pearson (big signing debut)
Lewis vs Nelson
Miller vs Gomi

All of these fights happened that weekend, So it felt like an extra stretched out event. With all the best fights of that weekend on one card might have been insane


blaseblase said:
Glad to see 300 is finally getting its due, so many people were shitting on it due to not having a superstar in the main event.
Click to expand...

Me too. Real ones knew that the match making was extra fan friendly.
 
Last edited:
UFC 100 on paper and UFC 300 in practice is my initial reaction. 100 had the biggest fights and they mostly delivered but the rest of the card was fairly forgettable. 300 lacked those truly massive fights but they delivered almost top to bottom with only a few exceptions.
 
RockyLockridge said:
UFC 200 Lowkey is the best if you count the whole weekend.. you have to remember that UFC 200 was the third day in a row of having a fight card If they just took all the best fights of that week and made one card 200 would have squashed the others.

Would have looked like

Alverez vs RDA
Tate vs Nunes
Joanna vs Gadelha 2 (at the time of this happening it was the best WMMA fight of all time)
Aldo vs Edgar
DC vs Anderson
Hunt vs Lesnar
Velasquez vs Browne
Gastelum vs hendricks
Dillashaw vs Lineker
Mousasi vs santos
Brooks vs pearson (big signing debut)
Lewis vs Nelson
Miller vs Gomi

All of these fights happened that weekend, So it felt like an extra stretched out event. With all the best fights of that weekend on one card might have been insane




Me too. Real ones knew that the match making was extra fan friendly.
Click to expand...
That’s a good point, I’d forgotten about that. If the UFC hadn’t done multiple cards and had combined it all into one card for UFC 200, I definitely might rank it differently. As it happened, that was not the case. Great weekend of fights though.
 
RockyLockridge said:
UFC 200 Lowkey is the best if you count the whole weekend.. you have to remember that UFC 200 was the third day in a row of having a fight card If they just took all the best fights of that week and made one card 200 would have squashed the others.

Would have looked like

Alverez vs RDA
Tate vs Nunes
Joanna vs Gadelha 2 (at the time of this happening it was the best WMMA fight of all time)
Aldo vs Edgar
DC vs Anderson
Hunt vs Lesnar
Velasquez vs Browne
Gastelum vs hendricks
Dillashaw vs Lineker
Mousasi vs santos
Brooks vs pearson (big signing debut)
Lewis vs Nelson
Miller vs Gomi

All of these fights happened that weekend, So it felt like an extra stretched out event. With all the best fights of that weekend on one card might have been insane




Me too. Real ones knew that the match making was extra fan friendly.
Click to expand...
Boy how awesome was it they did 3 straight nights of cards for that? Kinda wish they did something like that for 300, all things considered that was one of the most exciting weekends in UFC history.

But think 200 as a standalone card fell a little short of the other two. Got hurt badly by pullouts ending with the worst main event of the three by far. Also didn’t really have any spectacular fights in practice.
 
sdpdude9 said:
Boy how awesome was it they did 3 straight nights of cards for that?
Click to expand...
I remember it vividly I was huge on joanna back then, (still am) and I honestly thought that fight was the best of the whole weekend. I took the weekend off from my job at the pawn shop, I was probably 20 at the time. nostalgic for sure
 
BFoe said:
I was thinking about that last night after the card.
For me, UFC 100 had a hype and magic to it that the other two just didn’t have. The rivalry between Lesnar and Mir was red hot, so was the rivalry between Hendo and Bisping. But 300 was more stacked from top to bottom though, and really delivered.

100
300



200
Click to expand...
I’ve got 300 above 100 but I think you can flip em either way on preference and no one would look at you like you’ve got 4 testicles
 
UFC 100 had no WMMA killing the mood so I'm gonna have to go with that one. God damnit what a buzz killer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TCE
  • Poll
100, 200, 300; which monumental UFC card was the most stacked from top to bottom?
3 4 5
Replies
93
Views
3K
Frode Falch
Frode Falch
TerraRayzing
UFC 300 was unreal
Replies
10
Views
209
rac2
rac2
FrankDux
Will UFC 300 have more UFC HOF'ers than 100 or 200 respectively?
Replies
8
Views
131
FrankDux
FrankDux
B
Best ufc card ever 10/10 card
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
2K
Aldo145
Aldo145
Wormwood
News Jim Miller Will be on UFC 300 Card
2 3
Replies
56
Views
3K
MDoza
M

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,170
Messages
55,406,564
Members
174,762
Latest member
Mick Dojang

Share this page

Back
Top