Which "100" series card was the best?

13 others
Black Belt
UFC 100 will always be legendary and it had some crazy moments itself. Especially the Hendo H bomb on Bisping and Lesnar murdering Mir. GSP defended his belt too.
200 was lack luster with the card falling apart, it was pretty meh overall.
300 was getting a lot of flak without that big main event but the entire card was much watched and it lived up to the hype. Every fight was a banger on paper. And Max Holloway delivered one of the craziest moments in the sports history.
I almost want to give the edge to 300 but I think it would just be recency bias but I think an argument could be made. The energy after 100 was crazy though, for those that seen all three live on PPV, what do you think?
