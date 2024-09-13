Where's Wonderboy? Is he retired?

WB is in the stage in his career where he's only interested in certain kinds of fights/fighters. Which is understandable given his age, status, and proximity (or lack thereof) to a title shot.



And contrary to what TS apparently thinks, WB is one of the most consistent fighters on the roster. He fights the same way in every fight. The problem is that he's always been too one-dimensional to get over the championship hump, and at this age, his TDD is starting to fail him.