Where's Wonderboy? Is he retired?

They aren't broken up. Just on hiatus until after the election.He is mourning Tenacious D breaking up.
Has a fight coming up, so will have fought ONCE in 2024. Fought once in 2023. Once in 2022. He's won one fight in the last 4 years. The guy should be removed from the rankings because of inactivity and not being very good anymore.Very inconsistent fighter but when he's in the mood he gives you amazing technical fights
Very inconsistent fighter but when he's in the mood he gives you amazing technical fights