Where's Wonderboy? Is he retired?

WB is in the stage in his career where he's only interested in certain kinds of fights/fighters. Which is understandable given his age, status, and proximity (or lack thereof) to a title shot.

And contrary to what TS apparently thinks, WB is one of the most consistent fighters on the roster. He fights the same way in every fight. The problem is that he's always been too one-dimensional to get over the championship hump, and at this age, his TDD is starting to fail him.
 
migeru29 said:
Very inconsistent fighter but when he's in the mood he gives you amazing technical fights
Click to expand...
Has a fight coming up, so will have fought ONCE in 2024. Fought once in 2023. Once in 2022. He's won one fight in the last 4 years. The guy should be removed from the rankings because of inactivity and not being very good anymore.
 
Last edited:
Always look forward to a Michel P fight but that t̶i̶r̶a̶m̶i̶s̶u̶ brigadeiro eating dude f’cked us fans out of a great fight
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,147
Messages
56,178,957
Members
175,095
Latest member
bigfulla

Share this page

Back
Top