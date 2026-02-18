Media Where's the Uroš Medić hype!?

Ballsaque

Ballsaque

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 11, 2015
Messages
6,116
Reaction score
5,012
How's this guy completely flown under the radar?




This man has been in the UFC for 6 years and been finished or had a finish in EVERY single UFC fight. In fact every single fight in his career.

That is mad. What do yall think, top 10 potential? Champ potential? GOAT potential?
 
medic.gif
 
The guy has been in the UFC for like 6 years and has already lost to cans like Punalele Soriano.

Neal via KO
 
Whatever the case, rankings and belts don't matter to me. He's gonna bring a war with him, that's all I care about. He's tossing that shield into the crowd, isn't even going out on it. My kinda guy
 
He's got a great offensive arsenal on the feet which is acompanied with a habit of leaving his glass chin in the air which results in his fights ending in KO's from either side
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,692
Messages
58,454,447
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top