Ballsaque
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Nov 11, 2015
- Messages
- 6,116
- Reaction score
- 5,012
How's this guy completely flown under the radar?
This man has been in the UFC for 6 years and been finished or had a finish in EVERY single UFC fight. In fact every single fight in his career.
That is mad. What do yall think, top 10 potential? Champ potential? GOAT potential?
This man has been in the UFC for 6 years and been finished or had a finish in EVERY single UFC fight. In fact every single fight in his career.
That is mad. What do yall think, top 10 potential? Champ potential? GOAT potential?