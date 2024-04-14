Where's the Trevor Whitman hate???????

BjPenn2017 said: He looked levels under Max in striking because he is levels under Max in striking, it’s not Trevor Whittmans fault he just isn’t as good as you think. Click to expand...

Even if he doesn't have the range or combos max has he hasElite leg kicksElite punch powerA head kick capable of scoring KO'sBroken nose eye pokes or notHe should have made Justin a berserker and not try to box with the mfStupid ass game plan from an overrated coach that had elite fall into his lapA sherbro could make Usman and JG champs and title contender as their Head coach respectfully and I'm not trolling or doing the whole caught up in the moment thing.