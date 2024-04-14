Where's the Trevor Whitman hate???????

Istryker

Istryker

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 28, 2019
Messages
6,571
Reaction score
5,174
This the second time a fighter of his had an all time bad KO and this time gaethje looked levels under max striking.


Skill for skill I expected a mismatch but the power equation shoulda made a big difference. I don't know if JG showed his age for the first time but man he should consider switching camps and changing his game a bit on the time off.
 
He looked levels under Max in striking because he is levels under Max in striking, it’s not Trevor Whittmans fault he just isn’t as good as you think.
 
Istryker said:
BC PEOPLE ARE FOCUSED ON THE WRONG THINGS!

BO NICKAL AND WMMA MATCHES

WHAT ABOUT TREVORS GAME PLAN

my bad for the caps
Click to expand...

I think everyone wrote what they needed. Gaethje is just inferior to Max and loses again vs Poirier. That kick was a one time thing versus a way better striker.
 
BjPenn2017 said:
He looked levels under Max in striking because he is levels under Max in striking, it’s not Trevor Whittmans fault he just isn’t as good as you think.
Click to expand...
Even if he doesn't have the range or combos max has he has

Elite leg kicks

Elite punch power

A head kick capable of scoring KO's

Broken nose eye pokes or not

He should have made Justin a berserker and not try to box with the mf

Stupid ass game plan from an overrated coach that had elite fall into his lap


A sherbro could make Usman and JG champs and title contender as their Head coach respectfully and I'm not trolling or doing the whole caught up in the moment thing.
 
Istryker said:
This the second time a fighter of his had an all time bad KO and this time gaethje looked levels under max striking.


Skill for skill I expected a mismatch but the power equation shoulda made a big difference. I don't know if JG showed his age for the first time but man he should consider switching camps and changing his game a bit on the time off.
Click to expand...
There's only so much you can do with a fighter I suppose. The Justin you see now is the final product imo, no need for Trevor to get any backlash. He didn't say or do anything crazy to put his fighter in jeopardy.
 
Trevor Whitman was never my friend
 
Max Holloway is a beast! And my favorite sub MW of all time! But that game plan was horrendous and potentially cost an all time action fighter the last of his prime.


He should have had Justin CRASHOUT from round one.
 
Trevor is supposed to close the gap for him when Max was faster, more diverse, had better head movement, timing and was causing damage?

Please tell us more.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
I'm a big fan of Max Hollaway, but I'm concerned about his future. Here's why. (ghost of Tony Ferguson)
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
cshireman4
cshireman4

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,207
Messages
55,408,007
Members
174,763
Latest member
supermurph

Share this page

Back
Top