Where's the Trevor Whitman hate???????

Istryker
- Mar 28, 2019
- 6,571
- 5,174
This the second time a fighter of his had an all time bad KO and this time gaethje looked levels under max striking.
Skill for skill I expected a mismatch but the power equation shoulda made a big difference. I don't know if JG showed his age for the first time but man he should consider switching camps and changing his game a bit on the time off.
