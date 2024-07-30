Where's Masvidal?

I doubt Leon is interested anymore. He needs to get back on track, not fight a guy who aint even in the UFC right now.

But maybe im wrong and he want nothing more
 
I think Masvidal in his prime had a real shot against Leon.

The version of Masvidal that got outboxed by Nate wouldn’t even be able to crack the top 15 today.
 
Luckyme said:
I think Masvidal in his prime had a real shot against Leon.

The version of Masvidal that got outboxed by Nate wouldn’t even be able to crack the top 15 today.
I thought he looked fine in the Nate fight, got himself in great shape. Its not his fault that Nate is a zombie and that in boxing you can pitter patter your way to a highly disputed decision.

He didnt look bad in that fight at all
 
HHJ said:
I thought he looked fine in the Nate fight, got himself in great shape. Its not his fault that Nate is a zombie and that in boxing you can pitter patter your way to a highly disputed decision.

He didnt look bad in that fight at all
Dude. Masvidal didn't look good ever since Mart knocked him out. What goes around comes around. Supper neccesary follow up shots.
 
Morris88 said:
He's fat and getting whipped by Nate fucking Diaz in boxing
Luckyme said:
The version of Masvidal that got outboxed by Nate wouldn’t even be able to crack the top 15 today.
I hate Masvidal but that boxing match was a robbery - Nate ate power punches with no defense, while most of the punches Masvidal took were either blocked or at least reduced by the guard
 
Trabaho said:
Dude. Masvidal didn't look good ever since Mart knocked him out. What goes around comes around. Supper neccesary follow up shots.
He looked good in that fight though, Like I just fuckin said.
 
Gamebreds main claim to fame was that hail Mary knee on Ben. He had some decent wins against Till and other journeymen, but he generally gets clowned on by the more well rounded guys.
 
HHJ said:
He looked good in that fight though, Like I just fuckin said.
Didn't watch it. But Nate is washed. Never had power. To lose to Nate in Boxing. Nothing more needs to be said. I always wanted Mas vs Leon. Mas is just so out of it. We're talking about elite competitions.
 
