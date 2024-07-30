Where's Masvidal?

hswrestler
This might be the last chance for Leon vs Masvidal
I thought he looked fine in the Nate fight, got himself in great shape. Its not his fault that Nate is a zombie and that in boxing you can pitter patter your way to a highly disputed decision.I think Masvidal in his prime had a real shot against Leon.
The version of Masvidal that got outboxed by Nate wouldn’t even be able to crack the top 15 today.
Dude. Masvidal didn't look good ever since Mart knocked him out. What goes around comes around. Supper neccesary follow up shots.I thought he looked fine in the Nate fight, got himself in great shape. Its not his fault that Nate is a zombie and that in boxing you can pitter patter your way to a highly disputed decision.
He didnt look bad in that fight at all
He's fat and getting whipped by Nate fucking Diaz in boxing
I hate Masvidal but that boxing match was a robbery - Nate ate power punches with no defense, while most of the punches Masvidal took were either blocked or at least reduced by the guardThe version of Masvidal that got outboxed by Nate wouldn’t even be able to crack the top 15 today.
He looked good in that fight though, Like I just fuckin said.Dude. Masvidal didn't look good ever since Mart knocked him out. What goes around comes around. Supper neccesary follow up shots.
Didn't watch it. But Nate is washed. Never had power. To lose to Nate in Boxing. Nothing more needs to be said. I always wanted Mas vs Leon. Mas is just so out of it. We're talking about elite competitions.He looked good in that fight though, Like I just fuckin said.