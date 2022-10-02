Where's Joey Davis?

He started training recently again and mentioned something about being good to be finally back. Assuming it's some injury stuffHe hasn't competed since November 2020. And there is no indication that he will fight soon.
thanks for the update, i always thought after pico he was their best prospect not including mckee who i havent considered a prospect the past few years
Mein probably retired again.There are a couple of other guys who just disappeared. Jordan Mein, Andrew Kapel, Ross Houston, Shamil Nikaev
He is still helping his father at their school in Canada. But that's the risk of starting MMA so early, you burn out early as well. Both Mein and Rory are now goneMein probably retired again.
Yeah, wear and tear is pretty real. Horodecki is another canadian guy who burnt out pretty quick.
