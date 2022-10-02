  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Where's Joey Davis?

He hasn't competed since November 2020. And there is no indication that he will fight soon.
 
TorontoTO said:
He started training recently again and mentioned something about being good to be finally back. Assuming it's some injury stuff
thanks for the update, i always thought after pico he was their best prospect not including mckee who i havent considered a prospect the past few years
 
There are a couple of other guys who just disappeared. Jordan Mein, Andrew Kapel, Ross Houston, Shamil Nikaev
 
This guy was probably the best WW prospect till he just disappeared
 
Thesnake101 said:
Mein probably retired again.
He is still helping his father at their school in Canada. But that's the risk of starting MMA so early, you burn out early as well. Both Mein and Rory are now gone
 
TorontoTO said:
He is still helping his father at their school in Canada. But that's the risk of starting MMA so early, you burn out early as well. Both Mein and Rory are now gone
Yeah, wear and tear is pretty real. Horodecki is another canadian guy who burnt out pretty quick.

Wonder how each of them would have developed if they hadn't tried to rush through things.
 
TorontoTO said:
He is still helping his father at their school in Canada. But that's the risk of starting MMA so early, you burn out early as well. Both Mein and Rory are now gone
I don't think it's so much starting early it's number of fights. Mein had 12 fights in the first two years of his career.
 
Hope he returns. Davis looked like a solid prospect.
 
I've given up on this guy, if he fights I'll get excited but as it is I'll just consider him retired.
 
6vvmp8.jpg
 
Lost a split decision in March of 2023 and haven't heard a word since. Surely he didn't retire after one split dec decision defeat? He just turned 31. Wonder if he is even under contract at this point.
 
