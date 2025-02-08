Where's Grasso?

CroCopsLHK
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2008
- Messages
- 6,920
- Reaction score
- 5,611
I miss seeing her compete but it's been about 5 months since she lost her belt and I've heard no news
Maybe an injury or a vacation. I just think the lack of news is a bit odd, she's still primed. A Valentina fight isn't warranted anymore by any means so she's in sort of a purgatory. I suspect Fiorot is in the wings for Valentina
Grasso still has a lot of career to go though, haven't heard anyone mention her for a while
Maybe an injury or a vacation. I just think the lack of news is a bit odd, she's still primed. A Valentina fight isn't warranted anymore by any means so she's in sort of a purgatory. I suspect Fiorot is in the wings for Valentina
Grasso still has a lot of career to go though, haven't heard anyone mention her for a while