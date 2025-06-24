Where you place Cain on the list of all time great heavyweights?

Legendary

Legendary

Ꮥµpǝɹnøʌɐ
@red
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
7,843
Reaction score
4,463
Wins over JDS x2, Bigfoot x2, Rothwell, Kongo, Lesnar, Big Nog, Browne

Lost to JDS, Werdum, and Ngannou

Pretty straght forward career with not a ton of fights, lots of rematches, and he either got stopped or dominated his fights.

Cardio Cain is a myth. He only went 5 rounds twice, and went 3 rounds twice, one of which he got submitted. Yes he had better Cardio than most Heavyweights, but that isn't saying much. 11 of his 17 fights ended in the first round. Statistically he was more of a Knockout artist than a grinding wrestler. He never got a submission victory.

Super entertaining fighter and went to decision only twice in his career. I miss heavyweights like him.

Best win? Either Brock or JDS 3. I am going to side with JDS 3 because it was a rubber match between the top 2 heavyweights that were both 29 and 31 years old in their prime. This fight felt huge. Brock was his breakout win, but I would place JDS accomplishments and skills over Brock.

ufc-166-velasquez-v-dos-santos-3.jpg
cain-vs-jds-3-one-of-the-gnarliest-beatdowns-i-never-hear-v0-op26aj6vx8kc1.jpeg



Random thought: Prime Stipe vs Prime Cain would have been a great fight.

I think I still have Fedor as GOAT because he fought Prime Cro Cop and Prime Big Nog, but Stipe has a good argument too.
 
Legendary said:
Wins over JDS x2, Bigfoot x2, Rothwell, Kongo, Lesnar, Big Nog, Browne

Lost to JDS, Werdum, and Ngannou

Pretty straght forward career with not a ton of fights, lots of rematches, and he either got stopped or dominated his fights.

Cardio Cain is a myth. He only went 5 rounds twice, and went 3 rounds twice, one of which he got submitted. Yes he had better Cardio than most Heavyweights, but that isn't saying much. 11 of his 17 fights ended in the first round. Statistically he was more of a Knockout artist than a grinding wrestler. He never got a submission victory.

Super entertaining fighter and went to decision only twice in his career. I miss heavyweights like him.

Best win? Either Brock or JDS 3. I am going to side with JDS 3 because it was a rubber match between the top 2 heavyweights that were both 29 and 31 years old in their prime. This fight felt huge. Brock was his breakout win, but I would place JDS accomplishments and skills over Brock.

ufc-166-velasquez-v-dos-santos-3.jpg
cain-vs-jds-3-one-of-the-gnarliest-beatdowns-i-never-hear-v0-op26aj6vx8kc1.jpeg



Random thought: Prime Stipe vs Prime Cain would have been a great fight.

I think I still have Fedor as GOAT because he fought Prime Cro Cop and Prime Big Nog, but Stipe has a good argument too.
Click to expand...
Probably somewhere between 4-5 all time.
Fedor
Stipe
Big nog

Those three are a lock for the top 3 for me. But I have to say he’s in my top 3 most favorite heavyweights to watch all time next to JDS and big nog.
 
VAfan said:
one of the all-time greats for sure. so many careers cut short due to injury, it's a damn shame.
Click to expand...
Jds vs Cain was one of those matchups that got me really into the ufc. Fucking classic man
 
VAfan said:
one of the all-time greats for sure. so many careers cut short due to injury, it's a damn shame.
Click to expand...
Yeah the AKA guys all had relatively short Primes dues to way they trained, but also had a lot of champions too.

Zebra Cheeks said:
Jds vs Cain was one of those matchups that got me really into the ufc. Fucking classic man
Click to expand...
Couldn't agree more brother. That was the Prime years for the UFC imo.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,465
Messages
57,474,160
Members
175,720
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top