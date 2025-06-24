Where you place Cain on the list of all time great heavyweights?

Wins over JDS x2, Bigfoot x2, Rothwell, Kongo, Lesnar, Big Nog, BrowneLost to JDS, Werdum, and NgannouPretty straght forward career with not a ton of fights, lots of rematches, and he either got stopped or dominated his fights.Cardio Cain is a myth. He only went 5 rounds twice, and went 3 rounds twice, one of which he got submitted. Yes he had better Cardio than most Heavyweights, but that isn't saying much. 11 of his 17 fights ended in the first round. Statistically he was more of a Knockout artist than a grinding wrestler. He never got a submission victory.Super entertaining fighter and went to decision only twice in his career. I miss heavyweights like him.Best win? Either Brock or JDS 3. I am going to side with JDS 3 because it was a rubber match between the top 2 heavyweights that were both 29 and 31 years old in their prime. This fight felt huge. Brock was his breakout win, but I would place JDS accomplishments and skills over Brock.Random thought: Prime Stipe vs Prime Cain would have been a great fight.I think I still have Fedor as GOAT because he fought Prime Cro Cop and Prime Big Nog, but Stipe has a good argument too.