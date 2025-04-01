Where will Conor be in the next five years?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
Went from swearing that he will fight in the UFC.
To swearing that he will fight in BKFC (which he partly owns)
To swearing that he will become president of Ireland.
And that's in the past year. I stopped being a fan when he punched the old man but good lord. I honestly can't predict where he will end up in the next five years. Do you think he fights in the coming five? BKFC or UFC?
Kinda sad that this is the biggest MMA star in history and there's a good chance he will be in a much worse spot in five years than he is now.
