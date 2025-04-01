Where will Conor be in the next five years?

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Dec 2, 2016
3,590
6,460
Went from swearing that he will fight in the UFC.
To swearing that he will fight in BKFC (which he partly owns)
To swearing that he will become president of Ireland.

And that's in the past year. I stopped being a fan when he punched the old man but good lord. I honestly can't predict where he will end up in the next five years. Do you think he fights in the coming five? BKFC or UFC?

Kinda sad that this is the biggest MMA star in history and there's a good chance he will be in a much worse spot in five years than he is now.
 
Traveling around and living in luxury, enjoying life, what he deserves.

Get in, Get rich, Get Out.

There is simply no need to get back in, his career is behind him. You can't be in the game half hearted you've got to be all in, and passion is not enough anymore.

It's hard to be hungry when your plate is full.
 
He's not fighting anymore. Probably same as now just a little fatter, richer, and more of a degenerate.
 
5? Still filthy rich and enjoyin life. Its really hard to blow through 250 milly in 5 years. Plus he has new money coming in by way of his beer company
 
Dead. I'll predict he will be found unresponsive in a car after choking on his own vomit or next to a toilet in his mansion. Outside chance of a plane crash, boat sinking or car wreck.
 
I'm sure he will be plying his trade until he is physically unable to any longer. It's a big part of him, he can't just turn it off. I'm talking of course about raping women and doing a studio 54 amount of cocaine
 
Probably dead or in prison with Ted Bundy esque convicted rape charges.
 
