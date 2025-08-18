  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

International Where were our military on their hands and knees today?

Russia does have military in Chukotka, pretty close to Alaska.
They might install more and send for example ykrainians to do job in Chukotka...
 
Mr Holmes said:
The purpose of the B-2 was to remind Putin of what we just did to Iran.
What does this have to do with anything I posted in the thread?

I liked it too, but it has fuck all to do with what happened today...I'll be interested in hearing your comparison though.
 
fingercuffs said:
Orange tinted glasses.
Well then he should have seen a full orange suit 🤣

But yeah. Crazy amount of bias when you start describing a full suit as a 'Nate Diaz shirt', I don't even get why you'd bother. It's not exactly incendiary either, just dumb.
 
HomeCheese said:
Yeah it was curious, why would you put one of our most secretive and advanced planes right under the enemies nose for them to inspect?
I liked the show of power initially but it was bragging rather than us being a force to be reckoned with. He called us having foreign made films a national security risk and then does that at our airbase to show off to a war criminal.
 
fingercuffs said:
I liked the show of power initially but it was bragging rather than us being a force to be reckoned with. He called us having foreign made films a national security risk and then does that at our airbase to show off to a war criminal.
Exactly, seem like a stupid thing to do if you want to keep the technology secret.
 
Natural Order said:
Zelensky is a fucking bum, intellectually and most certainly in the wardrobe department.
GettyImages-1171051394-1200x775.jpg


No, that's not Michael Corleone, it's the leader of a free Ukraine ;)
 
More stupid bullshit about made up bullshit.

The protocol was followed for all the meetings.

Its about what happens and what gets done if it gets done.

Which seems to be the problem. Some on the left like TS is so scared Trump might actually pull this off they come up with this kind of bullshit.

If Trump fucks this up which is a possibility I'll call him out on that not this stupid bullshit.
 
