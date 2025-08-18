fingercuffs
Are you going to slag off Churchill for wearing fatigues during the war as well?At least Putin wore a suit, while this clown shows up in a Nate Diaz black t shirt and expects to be taken seriously. Fucken bush league.
The B-2 is conveniently being glossed over to emphasize the red carpet.The purpose of the B-2 was to remind Putin of what we just did to Iran.
Not gonna lie, having the B-2 fly over like that was pretty bad ass.
The purpose of the B-2 was to remind Putin of what we just did to Iran.
He wore a full suit.
Yeah it was curious, why would you put one of our most secretive and advanced planes right under the enemies nose for them to inspect?
I liked the show of power initially but it was bragging rather than us being a force to be reckoned with. He called us having foreign made films a national security risk and then does that at our airbase to show off to a war criminal.
I liked the show of power initially but it was bragging rather than us being a force to be reckoned with. He called us having foreign made films a national security risk and then does that at our airbase to show off to a war criminal.
Zelensky is a fucking bum, intellectually and most certainly in the wardrobe department.