Because Francis was a lineal champion. Jones's belt is a paper belt. He won a vacant belt against Cyril Gane when he should have been fighting Aspinall or Pavlovich in the first place. Now he's refusing to unify the belt against Aspinall and fighting Stipe. Not that hard to understand why people are criticizing him.

BowserJr said: Maybe .05% were saying that if any at all.



People are calling for him being stripped cuz there is an interim champ he's refusing to fight.



There is a clear challenge of an opponent and it's not Stipe.



Even the fight with Gane was a bit of a joke but that's a different story



Now either stop playing stupid or STFU

So then how is Tom the "real HW champ" if the belt he should be fighting for is paper? at least try to have consistency in your reasoning. Gane was #1 ranked at the time. Should the number 1 ranked not fight for the belt? You get mad that Stipe is jumping line to fight Jon yet you would have been fine for Aspinall or Pav to jump line and fight Jon of Gane. At least pretend not to be bias if you gonna act is if you aren't lol..Lol do you really think the UFC doesn't have a part in pushing the Stipe fight themselves? Dana and the UFC has been very adamant about how much they want this fight to happen. I doubt they would make the tom fight over Stipe at this point even if Jon changed his mind today.